MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathFactorial 

MathFactorial

Calculates the factorial of the specified integer.

double  MathFactorial(
   const int  n   // value of the number
   )

Parameters

n

[in]  Integer number, the factorial of which is to be calculated. 

Return Value

The factorial of the number.