MathDifference

Gera uma matriz com diferenças de elementos y[i]=x[i+lag]-x[i].        

Versão para geração única de matrizes de valores reais:                                

bool  MathDifference(
   const double  &array[],     // matriz de valores
   const int     lag,          // latência
   double        &result[]     // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão para geração única de matrizes de valores inteiros:                                    

bool  MathDifference(
   const int     &array[],     // matriz de valores
   const int     lag,          // latência
   int           &result[]     // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão para geração repetida de uma matriz de valores reais (o número de iterações é definido nos parâmetros de entrada):

bool  MathDifference(
   const double  &array[],     // matriz de valores
   const int     lag,          // latência
   const int     differences,  // número de iterações
   double        &result[]     // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão para geração repetida de uma matriz de valores inteiros (o número de iterações é definido nos parâmetros de entrada):

bool  MathDifference(
   const int&    array[],      // matriz de valores
   const int     lag,          // latência
   const int     differences,  // número de iterações
   int&          result[]      // matriz de resultado
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

lag

[in] Parâmetro de latência. 

differences

[in] Número de iterações.

result[]

[out] Matriz para registrar resultados. 

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.