Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathDifference 

MathDifference

Génère un tableau avec les différences d'éléments de y[i]=x[i+lag]-x[i].        

Version pour une seule génération d'un tableau de valeurs réelles :                                

bool  MathDifference(
   const double  &array[],     // tableau des valeurs
   const int     lag,          // décalage
   double        &result[]     // tableau des résultats
  )

Version pour une seule génération d'un tableau de valeurs entières :                                    

bool  MathDifference(
   const int     &array[],     // tableau des valeurs
   const int     lag,          // décalage
   int           &result[]     // tableau des résultats
  )

Version pour la génération itérée d'un tableau de valeurs réelles (le nombre d'itérations est défini dans les paramètres d'entrée) :

bool  MathDifference(
   const double  &array[],     // tableau des valeurs
   const int     lag,          // décalage
   const int     differences,  // nombre d'itérations
   double        &result[]     // tableau des résultats
  )

Version pour la génération itérée d'un tableau de valeurs entières (le nombre d'itérations est défini dans les paramètres d'entrée) :

bool  MathDifference(
   const int&    array[],      // tableau des valeurs
   const int     lag,          // décalage
   const int     differences,  // nombre d'itérations
   int&          result[]      // tableau des résultats
  )

Paramètres

array[]

[in] Tableau des valeurs. 

lag

[in] Paramètre de décalage. 

differences

[in] Le nombre d'itérations.

result[]

[out] Tableau pour retourner les résultats. 

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès, sinon false.