MathDifference

Generates an array with element differences of y[i]=x[i+lag]-x[i].

Version for a single generation of an array of real values:

bool MathDifference(

const double &array[],

const int lag,

double &result[]

)

Version for a single generation of an array of integer values:

bool MathDifference(

const int &array[],

const int lag,

int &result[]

)

Version for iterated generation of an array of real values (the number of iterations is set in the input parameters):

bool MathDifference(

const double &array[],

const int lag,

const int differences,

double &result[]

)

Version for iterated generation of an array of integer values (the number of iterations is set in the input parameters):

bool MathDifference(

const int& array[],

const int lag,

const int differences,

int& result[]

)

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values.

lag

[in] Lag parameter.

differences

[in] The number of iterations.

result[]

[out] Array to output the results.

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.