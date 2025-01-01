문서화섹션
MathDifference

요소 차이가 y[i]=x[i+lag]-x[i]인 배열을 생성합니다.        

실수 값 배열의 단일 세대용 버전:                                

bool  MathDifference(
   const double  &array[],     // 값의 배열
   const int     lag,          // 지연
   double        &result[]     // 결과의 배열
   )

정수 값 배열의 단일 세대용 버전:                                    

bool  MathDifference(
   const int     &array[],     // 값의 배열
   const int     lag,          // 지연
   int           &result[]     // 결과의 배열
   )

실수 값 배열의 반복 생성용 버전(입력 매개변수에 반복 횟수가 설정됨):

bool  MathDifference(
   const double  &array[],     // 값의 배열
   const int     lag,          // 지연
   const int     differences,  // 반복 횟수
   double        &result[]     // 결과의 배열
   )

정수 값 배열의 반복 생성용 버전(입력 매개 변수에 반복 횟수가 설정됨):

bool  MathDifference(
   const int&    array[],      // 값의 배열
   const int     lag,          // 지연
   const int     differences,  // 반복 횟수
   int&          result[]      // 결과의 배열
   )

매개변수

array[]

[in] 값의 배열. 

lag

[in] 지연 매개변수. 

differences

[in] 반복 횟수.

result[]

[out] 결과를 출력할 배열. 

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.