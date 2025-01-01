ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathDifference 

MathDifference

要素の差がy[i]=x[i+lag]-x[i]の配列を生成します。        

実数配列の単一生成のバージョン：                                

bool  MathDifference(
  const double  &array[],    // 値の配列
  const int    lag,          // ラグ
  double        &result[]     // 結果の配列
  )

整数配列の単一生成のバージョン：                                    

bool  MathDifference(
  const int    &array[],    // 値の配列
  const int    lag,          // ラグ
  int          &result[]     // 結果の配列
  )

実数配列の反復生成のバージョン（反復数は入力パラメータで設定）：

bool  MathDifference(
  const double  &array[],    // 値の配列
  const int    lag,          // ラグ
  const int    differences// 反復数
  double        &result[]     // 結果の配列
  )

整数配列の反復生成のバージョン（反復数は入力パラメータで設定）：

bool  MathDifference(
  const int&    array[],      // 値の配列
  const int    lag,          // ラグ
  const int    differences// 反復数
  int&          result[]     // 結果の配列
  )

パラメータ

array[]

[in] 値の配列 

lag

[in] ラグパラメータ 

differences

[in] 反復数

result[]

[out] 結果を出力する配列. 

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。