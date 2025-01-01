DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikStatistikHilfsfunktionenMathBinomialCoefficientLog 

MathBinomialCoefficientLog

Berechnet den Logarithmus des Binomialkoeffizienten: Log(C(n,k))=Log(n!/(k!*(n-k)!)) 

Version für ganzzahlige Argumente:

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
   const int     n,      // Gesamtzahl der Elemente
   const int     k       // Anzahl der Elemente in einer Kombination
   )

Version für reelle Koeffizienten:

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
   const double  n,      // Gesamtzahl der Elemente
   const double  k       // Anzahl der Elemente in einer Kombination
   )

Parameter

n

[in] Anzahl der Elemente. 

k

[in] Anzahl der Elemente für jede Kombination.

Rückgabewert

Logarithmus von C(n,k).