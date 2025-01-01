MathBinomialCoefficientLog

Calculates the logarithm of the binomial coefficient: Log(C(n,k))=Log(n!/(k!*(n-k)!))

Version for integer arguments:

double MathBinomialCoefficientLog(

const int n,

const int k

)

Version for real arguments:

double MathBinomialCoefficientLog(

const double n,

const double k

)

Parameters

n

[in] The number of elements.

k

[in] The number of elements for each combination.

Return Value

The logarithm of C(n,k).