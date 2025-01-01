문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathBinomialCoefficientLog 

MathBinomialCoefficientLog

다음의 이항 계수의 로그를 계산합니다: Log(C(n,k))=Log(n!/(k!*(n-k)!)) 

정수 인수의 버전:

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
   const int     n,      // 요소의 총 수
   const int     k       // 컴비네이션의 요소 수
   )

실수 인수의 버전:

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
   const double  n,      // 요소의 총 수
   const double  k       // 컴비네이션의 요소 수
   )

매개변수

n

[in] 요소 수. 

k

[in] 각 컴비네이션의 요소 수.

값 반환

C(n,k)의 로그.