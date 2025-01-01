ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathBinomialCoefficientLog 

MathBinomialCoefficientLog

二項係数の対数Log(C(n,k))=Log(n!/(k!*(n-k)!))を計算します。 

整数引数のバージョン：

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
  const int    n,      // 要素の総数
  const int    k       // 組み合わせ要素数
  )

実数引数のバージョン：

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
  const double  n,      // 要素の総数
  const double  k       // 組み合わせ要素数
  )

パラメータ

n

[in] 要素数 

k

[in] 各組み合わせの要素数

戻り値

C(n,k)の対数