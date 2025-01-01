DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardMathematiquesStatistiquesSous-fonctionsMathBinomialCoefficientLog 

MathBinomialCoefficientLog

Calcule le logarithme du coefficient binomial : Log(C(n,k))=Log(n!/(k!*(n-k)!)). 

Version avec des arguments de type integer :

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
   const int     n,      // le nombre total d'éléments
   const int     k       // le nombre combinatoire d'éléments
  )

Version avec des arguments réels :

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
   const double  n,      // le nombre total d'éléments
   const double  k       // le nombre d'éléments en combinaison
  )

Paramètres

n

[in] Le nombre d'éléments. 

k

[in] Le nombre d'éléments pour chaque combinaison.

Valeur de Retour

Le logarithme de C(n,k).