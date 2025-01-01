DocumentaçãoSeções
MathBinomialCoefficientLog

Calcula o logaritmo do coeficiente binomial: Log(C(n,k))=Log(n!/(k!*(n-k)!)) 

Versão para argumentos inteiros:

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
   const int     n,      // número total de elementos
   const int     k       // número de elementos combinados
   )

Versão para argumentos reais:

double  MathBinomialCoefficientLog(
   const double  n,      // número total de elementos
   const double  k       // número de elementos combinados
   )

Parâmetros

n

[in] Número de elementos. 

k

[in] Número de elementos para cada combinação.

Valor de retorno

Logaritmo de C(n,k).