Forex Trend Robot
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Welcome everyone to the Trend Follow EA.
The Robot is based on 4 Standard Indicators.
-Time Filter included
- Different settings possible
- SL and TP
- Exit at opposite Signal
- Trailing Stop
- Martingale
The best option is to use the Day Chart.
The Robot is very good for long term Growth
This Robot is Currency independent.
It works as well on cent accounts.
I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results
Please trade carefully and responsibly.
Thank you and Happy trading everyone