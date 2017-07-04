Eclipse
- Experts
-
Maksim NeimerikIf you suddenly came to the desire to earn automatic trading then I am at your service, I will write any robot, indicator or utility in the language of MQL4 or MQL5!
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 9 February 2020
- Activations: 10
This is a versatile Expert Advisor for trading on any currency pairs. The EA applies only Moving Average in trading. When a price retreats to a preset distance, the robot places a grid of pending orders and averages the profit while they are opened. A news filter has been added to the Expert Advisor!
Recommended Usage
- Low spread;
- Currency pair - any (recommended - EURUSD and GBPUSD);
- Timeframe - М30;
- In the news filter settings, it is recommended to set 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after the news release;
Configurations
- Use Averaging - use averaging (true/false);
- Number of Orders - the number of orders in the grid;
- Multiplier - lot multiplier;
- Take Profit - recommended 10 points (for 4-digit quotes);
- Lot - recommended from 0.01 to 0.5;
- Slippage - slippage;
- Magic number - magic number;
- Distance to the first order - indent from the market price to the first grid order;
- Distance between orders - distance between grid orders (recommended - 30 points);
- Offset from the Moving - price deviation from moving average;
- MA Period - Moving Average period;
- Use Trailing - use of the trailing stop function;
- Trailing Stop Start;
- Trailing Stop Distance - trailing step;
- Use Drawdown - enable the maximum allowable drawdown;
- Drawdown (%) - drawdown value;
- News Filter ON/OFF - enable or disable the news filter;
- Indent after News, minutes - time after a news release;
- Indent before News, minutes - time before a news release;
- Enable light news - enable low-impact news;
- Enable medium news - enable medium-impact news;
- Enable hard news - enable high-impact news;
- Your Time Zone, GMT (for news);
- Currency to display the news (empty - only the current currencies) - choose currencies to track news for;
- Draw lines on the chart;
- Draw only the future of news line;
- Signals on the upcoming news ;
The news filter operation requires the following link to be added to trusted URL:
http://ec.forexprostools.com
Have a happy trading.
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