Man Exclusive

The Man Exclusivet Expert Advisor can be run on any timeframe, on any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Unique trading system! The expert system works with ticks using sharp tick movements. For the internal algorithm, the elementary unit of analysis is a tick. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread and use VPS. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. It is also worth noting that with an acceptable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. The classic scalping trading method.

This is high frequency trading. Uses two trading options: with virtual and real stop losses. Virtual stop levels (take profit, stop loss and trailing stop) work like regular levels on the server / broker side, but at the same time they are invisible to your broker and are stored exclusively in the "memory" of the advisor. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. All tests in the screenshots were made by a real broker. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. During testing, the spread can be adjusted and only all ticks can be used!
 
High-frequency trading (HFT) is the main form of algorithmic trading in financial markets, in which modern equipment and algorithms are used for fast trading, this expert system will help you with this. HFT uses a Fortune trading strategy that can buy and sell in a fraction of a second. With access to a high-speed computer and the Internet, you can use this product. Other attempts to use the product on a low-speed computer and Internet channel will not be successful. It should also be consistent with the parameters of the expert system. The higher the frequency of work you expect, the lower the value of pips will appear in the settings. To what extent the expert is high-frequency can only be determined by you, taking into account all of the above.

The key is the spread, it works with the default settings, it is possible to work with a spread of up to 10. If the spread is more than 10, then the settings must be selected differently. Testing is carried out with a spread of up to 10 on all ticks. There is no point in testing at opening prices. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, but the market will be entered only when the spread is below the level specified in the settings.

Parameters:
  • Magic is a normal parameter, a magic number.
  • Risk - calculates a lot depending on the deposit.
  • Lot - sets the lot size for entering the market (the priority is higher than that of the Risk field).
  • MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread with which the Expert Advisor will allow you to open a position.
  • TakeProfit - take profit in pips.
  • StopLoss - stop loss in pips.
  • TrailingStart - in how many pips the trailing stop will be activated.
  • Commission is an important parameter for those accounts that use a commission.
  • SetStopLevel - Sets a custom minimum distance.
  • Slippage - maximum slippage level.
  • VolatilityMultiplier - this parameter allows placing an order only if the volatility is higher than this relative parameter (the higher the parameter, the more active price movements will be needed to enter the market).
  • VolatilityPercentageLimit - indicates that the order will be placed if the ratio of real volatility to the selected VolatilityMultiplier parameter is greater than the specified percentage.
  • OrderExpireSeconds - pending order lifetime in milliseconds.


