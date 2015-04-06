Disclaimer: Please do your research before buying. That includes downloading the demo and backtesting as well as forward-testing on a demo account. This EA is not guaranteed to be 100% profitable nor is it guaranteed to be simply profitable. I put up as much data as I can to show you the scope of this EA without revealing the trading strategy that I worked so hard on. Buy with caution.

What this EA is not:

not martingale not grid-trading not news-trading not tick-trading (therefore, does not require low-latency) will not hold trades for more than a day (unless it was a Friday trade that leaked into the weekend) will not open multiple trades in the same currency pair

What this EA is:

M5 reversal scalper (closes within a day or less) requires low spreads (the lower the spreads the better it will perform, please check the statistics below) will comply with FIFO (first in; first out)

IMPORTANT: unfortunately, the settings need to be heavily customized for each symbol. I know I can put up different settings, but I have decided not to do that, instead, I have lowered the price of each EA.

StoA EU has settings customized for EurUsd StoA GU has settings customized for GbpUsd StoA AU has settings customized for AudUsd

Performance Statistics from backtests:

Symbol Lot size Fixed spread Changes to default settings Years backtested Expected payoff Total net # of trades % of profit trades AudUsd 0.1 0.5 pips TP=15 | SL=30 | TS=12 2004.01.01 to 2020.05.15 2.58 $3604.04 1395 %78.92 AudUsd 0.1 1.0 pips TP=14.5 | SL=30.5 | TS=12 2004.01.01 to 2020.05.15 2.14 $2975.64 1392 %77.73 AudUsd 0.1 1.5 pips TP=14 | SL=31 | TS=12 2004.01.01 to 2020.05.15 1.70 $2352.49 1387 %76.78 AudUsd 0.1 2.0 pips TP=13.5 | SL=31.5 | TS=12 2004.01.01 to 2020.05.15 1.24* $1713.59 1383 %75.20





As you can see from the chart above, this EA favors lower spreads. Please change the TP, SL, TS according to your spread levels. The default settings are for spread levels at 1.5 pips.

*Considering how low the expected payoff is, I do not recommend this EA for anyone with high spread levels. The reason why I still use this EA for AudUsd is because I have very low spreads (with commission fees), and because of the win percentage.

Parameters:

start time = EA will start trading at this time.

stop time = EA will stop trading at this time.

Sunday trading = True for Sunday trading. False for no trading on Sundays.

take profit = changes the hard take profit on most trades; there is an exit strategy along with two dynamic tp and sl conditions.

stop loss = changes the hard stop loss on most trades.

m lot size = manual lot size. The lot size used will appear on the symbol chart.

p lot size = percentage lot size. The lot size used will appear on the symbol chart. 100 = 100% of your balance; 10 = 10% of your balance.

TRAILING = True for trailing stop. False for no trailing stop.

Start pip = start trailing stop when trade reaches 12 positive pips.

first move = move the trailing stop to 2 positive pips; trailing stop will move 1 pip for every one pip movement towards the tp.

max order = how many trades the EA is allowed to trade at one time.

slippage = refers to the difference between the expected price of a trade and the price at which the trade is executed.

max spread = the EA is allowed to trade below this max.







