Super Martingale

1

This Expert Advisor uses martingale and order grid. An initial deal is opened when the price touches or breaks a price channel. The price channel is modified by timer in seconds. The following deals are opened by specified parameters. The EA flexibly configures step and volume, multiplier factor, amount of market orders to start increasing a step or a volume to open new orders. The EA has been adapted for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA is recommended for use on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, and EURCHF. The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit is added after order activation and is modified in accordance with the EA settings. VSP is required for flawless operation, minimum deposit is 1 000 units of the base currency. Timeframe does not matter.

Parameters

  • TimeStart – trading start time;
  • TimeFinish – trading stop time;
  • UseMM – traded lot is calculated based on risk per trade;
  • EquityPercent – risk percentage per deal for trading lot calculation;
  • Lots – starting trading lot if UseMM = false;
  • Takeprofit – take profit;
  • Step – pending order placing step;
  • UseLotMultiplikator – enable/disable volume multiplier factor;
  • StartLotMultiplikator – amount of market orders to start the volume multiplier factor;
  • LotMultiplikator – volume multiplier factor;
  • UseStepMultiplikator – enable/disable order opening step multiplier factor;
  • StartStepMultiplikator – amount of market orders to start the order opening step multiplier factor;
  • StepMultiplikator – order opening step multiplier factor;
  • Distance – price channel width, in points from price;
  • TimerSeconds – modify the price channel, in seconds;
  • TrailingStart – number of points to start trailing stop;
  • TrailingStep – trailing stop step;
  • Magic – magic number;
  • Com – trade comments;
  • ShowInfo – display/hide trading information;
  • Languages – language of the displayed trading data;
  • TextColor – displayed data color;
  • UpCol – channel upper line color;
  • DnCol – channel lower line color;
  • Style – channel line style;
  • Width – channel line width.
Telegram Trade Copier MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
Copier of transactions through       Telegram           channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in       Telegram       channel or copy trades from       Telegram           channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT5 and transmitting signals to       Telegram   . Telegram chat for questions and discussion: https://t.me/forex4up_chat No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use PAY version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
FREE
Telegram Broadcast DEMO MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps to instantly publish your trading in the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. ATTENTION. This is a DEMO version, it has limitations - sending messages no more than 1 time in 300 seconds PAID version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46865 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending o
FREE
Copier MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
This is a DEMO version of the copier with a restriction - copies only BUY orders. Paid version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45792 Copier MT5  is the fastest and most reliable copier of transactions between several MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) accounts installed on one computer or VPS server. Transactions are copied from the MASTER account to the SLAVE account, copying occurs due to the exchange of information through a text file with a speed of less than 0.5 sec., The p
FREE
Phantom
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Сделки совершаются по рынку (Market Execution) — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZD
Serpent
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on the MACD and Moving Average indicators. It buys when the fast MA is above the slow MA and the MACD histogram is above the signal line. It sells when the fast MA is below the slow MA and the MACD histogram is below the signal line. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting. Launching the EA It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example: GBP USD , EUR USD , AUD USD , NZD USD ; or USD CAD, U
Orders Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This scalping Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. Martingale is not used as well. The product displays a channel, two lines from Ask and Bid. If the channel is touched or broken by the price, the timer is enabled. Upon its expiration, the channel is modified based on new prices. Pending BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed at the specified distance from the channel levels, pending orders are modified following the channel. As soon as a pending order becomes a market one, an opposite or
Gryphon
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on entries according to the Fibonacci levels and the Stochastic indicator. Buys when the Stochastic indicator line is above the specified level and the price is above or equal to the opening level of Fibonacci. Sells at the opposite conditions, when the indicator line and price are located below the specified levels. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting. Launching the EA It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the sam
Alligator Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on Bill Williams' indicators and my universal template. It uses Alligator, Fractals, AO and AC indicators. Buy entries: the Alligator mouth points upwards, AO and AC are in a green zone, the price is higher or equal to the last "upper" fractal. The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes and should be launched on a VPS server. Expert Advisor Installation It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example: GB
Forex Bot
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. It has a virtual trailing stop function and designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings. Parameters TimeFrame – timeframe for defining the largest bar's Close price within n time period; StartBar – bar, from which the search for the largest bar starts; FinishBar – bar, at which the search for the largest bar is
Champion PRO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
A multifunctional trading robot for MetaTrader 4. The EA's basic strategy applies the range of price deviation from the average high/low values for a specified period. It has a minimum of configurable parameters, but has great functionality - the Expert Advisor can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot but a multi-functional flexible constructor. The EA applies order levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisible for brokers. The entire t
DarkForest
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Experts
The strategy is based on the price channel breakout. VPS is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on M5-H1 of highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features The EA features a predictive algorithm based on price patterns, as well as stop loss and take profit levels; Customizable pyramiding, hedgi
Front Running
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. It has a built-in algorithm for predicting the price movement, which allows the EA to make decisions on opening averaging orders or increasing positions. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. To diversify the risks, the EA works with short and long positions simu
WooHoo
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The entry signals are based on steady price movement for a certain distance within a specified time interval. VSP is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features Customizable pyramiding, hedging and order grid functions; Position tracking can be one of
Candle Closing
Volodymyr Hrybachov
2 (1)
Experts
Strategy: based on candle closure, entry in the movement direction. Features The template features an adaptive forecast algorithm based on history data of price action; It has multiple filters for opening new orders; Compatible with any trading strategy, both manual or automatic (Expert Advisors); It has the maximum possible and compatible functionality: adaptive order grid, locking, averaging, rebuying. Expert Advisor Installation The quotes history must be predownloaded for all currency pairs
Joker System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.75 (4)
Experts
This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses an advanced adaptive trading strategy based on a position averaging. Stop loss can be calculated in currency or by drawdown in % of the balance. I recommend that you withdraw your profit regularly! The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Timeframes: M30-H4. Recommended minimum deposit – 1 000 units of the base currency. Setup The EA is launched on several low spread symbols simultaneously (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AU
MA Channel Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The trading system is based on the breakout of channel of the Moving Averages and my adaptive template. It uses a completely different approach to trading. The EA template is developed so that the signals are not followed literally, instead they provide a reason to a certain action since the signal may turn out to be false, while the price may go in the opposite direction. Depending on the basic settings, the EA may use pending (Stop and Limit) or marke
Trade System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Experts
This is an adaptive grid Expert Advisor that applies Fractals and Fibo levels and is based on the price behavior. An Average weighted stop loss can be used to limit losses. Average volatility, speed and direction are also applied by the strategy. The Expert Advisor is designed for maximum effective real trading in today's market conditions. It does not require special conditions, does not depend on the trading account type, the broker, or the financial instrument. It works well with small and la
News Auto Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Experts
This is a news Expert Advisor trading by the economic calendar. It features the following working modes: Manual – trader sets the news time on its own Automatic – the EA takes the news release time and its importance from the news website Several modes of customizable parameters allow the EA to conveniently adjust the EA to your trading strategy. The trading robot automatically determines the time zone, the news importance, the currency affected by the news release, displaying the news on a char
Not One Step Back
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a non-indicator Expert Advisor based on steady (no roll-backs) price movement. When the price moves a defined distance without changing a direction, one point goes to bulls or bears depending on the price movement direction. When a predefined amount of points is reached, a position is opened. The Expert Advisor uses average weighted stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop levels. Parameters PriceMove – amount of points to be passed by the price without changing direction; Win
Butterfly Platinum
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the usual version of Butterfly , it starts working when the minimum required number of High/Low bars are within the specified price range. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. Do not use martingale, grid and other high-risk trading strategies similar to overstaying drawdown by keeping unprofitable
Snop
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the moving average channel breakthrough. VSP is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on M5-H1 of highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features The EA features a predictive algorithm based on price patterns, as well as stop loss and take profit levels; Cu
Super Trader EA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Fully automated adviser using an advanced grid algorithm and a function to protect against increased volatility during news releases. The Advisor looks for anticipated levels of reversal / continuation in a narrow price range (the proposed new level of support / resistance) based on previous movements. Applies invisible for the broker dynamic levels of setting new orders, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing stop. If you set MagicNumber = 0, then the expert can be used in semi-automatic trading.
Insider Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Arbitrage-news trading EA. Works at a user-defined deviation from the price during the news release (optional). The trade is opened when the fast broker gets ahead of the slow one by the specified amount of points. The trades are opened by the direction of the fast broker price movement, works both during the news release and without the news filter. The news filter automatically determines the time zone and the currency the news is released on. To enable the news filter you need to do the follo
Joker System Stable
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Experts
New version of the semi-scalper multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses an advanced adaptive trading strategy based on a position averaging. It uses a completely different strategy for market entries. The new version features a new function – total trailing stop of the opened positions by equity in the deposit currency or as a percentage of profit. A virtual trailing stop can be applied to the first opened trade. A stop loss can be used to protect the capital. The product is designed for 4 and 5-
Invest System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This scalper Expert Advisor uses instant execution pending orders. No grid and martingale. Each trade is protected by a tight stop loss. It is designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA is recommended for use on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, and EURCHF. VPS is required for flawless operation, minimum deposit is 100 units of the base currency. Timeframe – from M15 to H4. Optimization tip! Only several parameters should be optimized for the period of the last f
Mower
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on my own template, it utilizes the Stochastic indicator. It buys when the lines are below a predetermined level, and the signal line crosses the main one upwards; it sells when the lines are above a predetermined level and the signal line crosses the main downwards. The EA has been adapted for four- and five-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Before launching the EA on a real trading account, I recommend checking its parameters in the strategy tester using 99.90% qua
Grid and MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (3)
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It features several trading strategies based on Moving Average. It works on minute bar Open prices. Virtual trailing stop, stop loss and take profit can be set in pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The order grid is adaptive and is made of market orders. If the price ha
Unicorn
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on working with the channel built by weighted average OHC and OLC prices. Entries are performed automatically both for a breakthrough and a roll-back. The EA works by a new bar open prices, so that test/optimization results are as close to real trading as possible. It applies dynamic levels for setting new orders, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop invisible for a broker. Their values can be calculated in pips, money, % of the balance or by volatility (ATR). The EA i
Start of Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The system is based on trading in possible flat emergence zones. The EA has a built-in price movement predicting algorithm, which enables the EA to make a decision to open averaging orders or to scale an open position. Depending on parameters, it works with pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders. To diversify risks, the Expert Advisor works simultaneously with short and long positions. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional
BadaBOOM PRO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Experts
This multi-currency EA uses an adaptive grid strategy. It is designed for maximum effective real trading in today's market conditions. This trading robot analyzes the price action, price speed and direction. It does not require special conditions, does not depend on the trading account type, the broker, or the financial instrument. The function - total trailing stop of open position by equity in the deposit currency, points or as a percentage of profit allows to favorably close the order basket.
Johan Monge
791
Johan Monge 2020.05.13 08:31 
 

dont works

Lixin Jia 
 

Can add a stop loss

Qing Long Yang 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review