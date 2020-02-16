Lucky Price Action
- Experts
- Alexander Kalinkin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Lucky Price Action
Lucky Price Action – fully automated Expert Advisor that trades volatility breakouts (Price Action). Lucky Price Action (LPA) Expert Advisor has a number of filters that significantly decrease the market entries at false breakouts.
Lucky Price Action supports the following currency pairs: EURUSD, EURAUD, GBPUSD;
YOU NEED TO PLACE LPA EA only on 1 chart (EURUSD M5 timeframe).
Lucky Price Action has high expectance (in pips, as per the backtests) and therefore is not very spread/commission sensitive (however, the better the trading conditions (low spreads, slippages, commissions) the better the expected results).
Parameters
- TradingPairs - supported trading pairs;
- Fix Lot - fix lot. Fix lot setting is used if Risk %= 0;
- Risk % - risk % per single order. E.g. if Risk %=1, that means that lot size will be calculated to limit the loss by 1% of deposit if full Stop Loss is realized;
- GMT Offset - GMT Offset of your broker (not your VPS or your place of rezidence);
- DaylightSavingTime - put "true" if your broker changes trading hours during the Daylight Time;
- Symbol Suffix - symbol suffix (e.g.: ".pro", if your broker's currency pairs have such addition "EURUSD.pro", "GBPUSD.pro");
- Comment - Custom commentary to the EA's orders
It started with NightVision. Seeing how it works and getting great and prompt support from the author, i began exploring and testing (vigorous TDS testing, long term, short term etc) on LPA and found out that this is a very stable EA and it can go well with NightVision. I hope that Alexandar can include the following as he continues to develop the EA:- 1) Option to make Pending Orders in addition to Market Orders 2) More pairs (instruments), especially the minor and cross pairs such as AUDNZD, GBPJPY, EURCHF ... Thank you Will come back to add more after forward testing and live trading. Cheers to peace and no war.