TPS Zero Scalper Ea

TPS Zero Scalper EA is a high-performance automated trading solution meticulously engineered to excel in rapid-paced market conditions. Built by the experts at Trading Public School, this EA is specifically designed for scalpers seeking precision and speed in their trading strategies.

With TPS Zero Scalper EA, you gain access to a powerful algorithm that swiftly identifies micro-market trends and price differentials. The EA's lightning-fast execution and advanced risk management tools allow you to capitalize on fleeting opportunities in the forex market.


Minimum Equity : 500 $ For 3 Pair

                            1000 $ For All 6 Pair  


TPS Zero Scalper Ea [EA] USE Pairs ( NZDCHF,AUDNZD,CADCHF,GBPCAD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD ) to AUTO Trading WITH TimeFrame="M15"


How To Write Pair Name :

                                      (1)  NZDCHF,AUDNZD,CADCHF,GBPCAD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD

                                                                "or"

                                      (2)  NZDCHFm,AUDNZDm,CADCHFm,GBPCADm,AUDCADm,NZDCADm

                                                                "or"

                                      (3)  NZDCHFz,AUDNZDz,CADCHFz,GBPCADz,AUDCADz,NZDCADz

                                                               "or"

                                      (4)  Check Your Broker Which Pair Name is Provided ....


New Version 1.10 :-

                         Update :- Money Management ( Auto & Fix Lot Setup )

                         LowRiskPreset = Low Risk Set 20% annual (0.25% load)
                         MidRiskPreset = Mid Risk Set 40% annual (0.5% load)
                         HighRiskPreset = Significant Risk Set 80% annual (1.0% load)
                         ExtremeRiskPreset = High Risk Set 120% annual (1.5% load)
                         LotsEquity = Dynamic Lot based on Equity
                         LotsBalance = Dynamic Lot based on Balance
                         LotsDepositLoad = Lots based on Deposit load
                         FixedLots = Fixed Lot

EA Settings:

It appears you've provided a configuration or settings file for a trading strategy or trading adviser associated with Trading Public School. This file contains various parameters and settings that can be adjusted to configure the behavior of the trading strategy. Here's a breakdown of the key sections and settings:


ShowPanel:

  • This setting is set to "true," suggesting the display of a trading panel or user interface.

Strategy_Setting:

  • The setting "Select the strategy settings and symbols used" suggests the choice of trading strategy and symbols.

Use_TimeFrame:

  • Set to "M15," indicating the use of a 15-minute time frame for trading analysis.

Symbols:

  • Specifies the trading symbols to be used, "  NZDCHF,AUDNZD,CADCHF,GBPCAD,AUDCAD,NZDCAD " in this case.

Section A3 and A4: These sections are also currently empty, possibly meant for additional strategy-related settings.

Strategy_Setting_SL:

  • Indicates settings related to Stop Loss (SL).

GridSL:

  • Set to "5000.0," likely representing a specific value for Stop Loss.

HideSL:

  • Set to "true," suggesting that the Stop Loss might be hidden or not displayed.

Section A11 and A12: These sections appear to be placeholders for further settings related to risk management and Stop Loss.

MM_Setting:

  • Contains various settings related to money management.

AllowOpeningNewGrid:

  • Set to "true," allowing the opening of new trading grids.

LotSizingMethod:

  • Set to "5," indicating the method used for lot sizing.

LotSizingValueFixed:

  • Set to "0.01," likely representing a fixed lot size.

LotSizingValueDynamic:

  • Set to "10000.0," possibly representing a dynamic lot size.

Other settings: These settings control maximum lot size, hedging, trading on holidays, and more.

Section A5 to A10: These sections appear to be placeholders for various trading-related settings but are currently empty.

Grid_Setting:

  • Contains settings related to grid distance and multipliers.

TradeDistance:

  • Set to "350," indicating a specific trade distance.

TradeMultiplier_2nd, TradeMultiplier_3rd, TradeMultiplier_6th:

  • These settings control multipliers for different trades.

MaximumTrades:

  • Specifies the maximum number of trades.

GridLevelToStart:

  • Indicates the starting grid level.

KeepOriginalProfitLotSize:

  • Set to "false," possibly suggesting that original profit lot sizes are not retained.

Section A13 to A16: These sections appear to be placeholders for various settings related to the trading grid but are currently empty.

Strategy_Setting_TP:

  • Contains settings related to Take Profit (TP).

InitialTP:

  • Set to "100.0," possibly representing an initial TP value.

WeightedTP:

  • Set to "true," suggesting the use of weighted TP.

BreakEvenAfterThisLevel:

  • Set to "0," indicating a specific grid level for implementing a break-even strategy.

Other TP-related settings: These settings control TP behavior.


Please note that this configuration file is specific to a trading strategy and its parameters. Proper understanding and careful adjustment of these parameters are essential before implementing any trading strategy. Trading involves significant risks, and it's advisable to thoroughly test any strategy in a demo environment before using it in live trading. Additionally, consider seeking advice from financial professionals or experts in algorithmic trading.

Featuring a user-friendly interface, TPS Zero Scalper EA enables traders to customize parameters according to their preferences, including lot sizes, take profit, and stop loss levels. Its intelligent trailing stop feature further enhances risk management, while the automated nature of the EA eliminates emotional trading biases.

Whether you're a seasoned scalper or new to the world of forex trading, TPS Zero Scalper EA provides a reliable and efficient tool to potentially amplify your scalping strategy. Elevate your trading game with the speed, accuracy, and precision of TPS Zero Scalper EA.



#forex  #sharemarket #trading

 

Disclaimer :-

My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my content. Please exercise caution and seek professional advice for personalized guidance. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future. #tradingpublicschool


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Smart Funded Hft
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Neuralis Cortoid Gold
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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