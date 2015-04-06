AI Owl

A Whole New Level of Forex Trading in Metatrader.
It is a neural network based trading system that provides transparent explanations for its decisions and behavior. The EA is equipped with the most advanced machine learning algorithms and neural networks that allow us to analyze and interpret huge amounts of data related to financial markets during the night of trading. With these methods, we can identify trends, patterns, and signals that help us make informed trading decisions. use a set of mathematical formulas and strategies to make trading decisions.

This Trading Algorithm is suitable for scalping at night.

Night Scalper Expert Advisor is a program designed for automatic trading on the Forex market during night sessions. He specializes in scalping, which means opening and closing positions many times over a short period of time in order to profit from small price fluctuations. Here are some key features and description of this trading advisor:

Automatic Scalping Strategy: The Night Scalper Expert Advisor automatically analyzes market data and makes decisions to buy or sell currency pairs in real time.

Nighttime Trading: This EA is designed to work exclusively at night when the market is often characterized by lower volatility and more predictable movements.

Stop Loss and Take Profit Orders: Night scalper uses a stop loss and take profit strategy to manage risk and protect the investor's capital.

Technical Indicator Analysis: The EA can use various technical indicators such as moving averages, stochastic oscillator or RSI to make trade entry and exit decisions.

Parameters are customizable: The user can customize the EA's parameters such as trading position size, risk level and others to tailor it to their investment goals and trading style.

Monitoring and control: The trading advisor can be integrated into the trading terminal, which allows the investor to monitor its work and, if necessary, intervene in the trading process.
The Expert Advisor Does Not Use Dangerous Trading Methods:


  • grid
  • Martingale
  • Doubling
  • Averaging

Trading algorithm formulas may include calculations of market volatility, trend strength and probability of successful trades. The EA goes through a process of optimization and training to achieve maximum efficiency. We use historical market data to train and evaluate the performance of the Expert Advisor. The expert uses data preprocessing methods. Before training, we pre-process the data by standardizing, normalizing, and removing outliers. This pre-treatment step improves the quality of the training process and helps prevent overfitting.

Recommendations for trading adviser:
  • Trading instruments: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD
  • Timeframe for trading M5
  • Minimum Balance = $100
  • Using Account Type - ECN
  • Minimum spread
  • Fast VPS server
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Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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EA Golden King
Maksym Shyshatskyi
Experts
Golden King Expert Advisor is an automated trading program designed specifically for the Forex market with a unique scalping strategy focused mainly on trading gold (XAU/USD). This EA is designed for traders who are looking for a high frequency and fast way to make money on gold price fluctuations. The main characteristics of the "Golden King": Scalping Strategy: This EA uses a scalping strategy, which means that it opens and closes positions in a short amount of time, often within minutes. T
EA Artificial Index
Maksym Shyshatskyi
Experts
EA Artificial Index MT5 - designed for index trading, is based on an effective strategy that includes market analysis, risk management and automated trading solutions. The goal of the strategy is simply to take advantage of those days when the market moves quickly and strongly in one direction at the open and the bank is moving. The strategy is developed in accordance with the principle of moving towards the average value of the market price of the most liquid indices: DAX (DE30,DE40) All test
EA Aspire
Maksym Shyshatskyi
Experts
Expert Advisor - based on three indicators - BB period, RSI and Stochastic. The strategy is the result of several years of market asymmetry research, specifically developed on three indicators. Aimed at creating the perfection of online trading by combining several strategies and algorithms in our Expert Advisor while changing the price of each tick with maximum accuracy and lightning speed. We use the best technical analysis to achieve the best result, everything you need as a trader, the robo
EA New Inspiration
Maksym Shyshatskyi
2.33 (3)
Experts
We present you a trading advisor based on the trading strategy of advanced artificial intelligence technologies on an innovative basis of the "FAB-UE1" core, which has no analogue in the world at the moment. With this EA, you can take full advantage of level trading, which includes the analysis of horizontal and vertical support and resistance levels on price charts. The Expert Advisor automatically monitors the market, identifies significant levels and generates accurate signals for entering
EA Artificial Index MT5
Maksym Shyshatskyi
Experts
EA Artificial Index MT5 - designed for index trading, is based on an effective strategy that includes market analysis, risk management and automated trading solutions. The goal of the strategy is simply to take advantage of those days when the market moves quickly and strongly in one direction at the open and the bank is moving. The strategy is developed in accordance with the principle of moving towards the average value of the market price of the most liquid indices: DAX (DE30,DE40) All test
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