A Whole New Level of Forex Trading in Metatrader.

It is a neural network based trading system that provides transparent explanations for its decisions and behavior. The EA is equipped with the most advanced machine learning algorithms and neural networks that allow us to analyze and interpret huge amounts of data related to financial markets during the night of trading. With these methods, we can identify trends, patterns, and signals that help us make informed trading decisions. use a set of mathematical formulas and strategies to make trading decisions.

This Trading Algorithm is suitable for scalping at night.

Night Scalper Expert Advisor is a program designed for automatic trading on the Forex market during night sessions. He specializes in scalping, which means opening and closing positions many times over a short period of time in order to profit from small price fluctuations. Here are some key features and description of this trading advisor:





Automatic Scalping Strategy: The Night Scalper Expert Advisor automatically analyzes market data and makes decisions to buy or sell currency pairs in real time.





Nighttime Trading: This EA is designed to work exclusively at night when the market is often characterized by lower volatility and more predictable movements.





Stop Loss and Take Profit Orders: Night scalper uses a stop loss and take profit strategy to manage risk and protect the investor's capital.





Technical Indicator Analysis: The EA can use various technical indicators such as moving averages, stochastic oscillator or RSI to make trade entry and exit decisions.





Parameters are customizable: The user can customize the EA's parameters such as trading position size, risk level and others to tailor it to their investment goals and trading style.





Monitoring and control: The trading advisor can be integrated into the trading terminal, which allows the investor to monitor its work and, if necessary, intervene in the trading process.