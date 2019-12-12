The Forex Hacked Grid Hedging Expert Advisor

Please DON'T Keep Default settings try the set below https://drive.google.com/open?id=17byTA0brzBJl8B56l2r2gJf-C0gKtHva



The Forex Hacked is a grid scalper EA fully automated expert Advisor

This EA is a cycle of buy or sell depending of signaling, it start with the base"lot and increase the size at every step by its factor and set a global take profit,"

if daily target profit is hit then close all orders, also have a time filtering, you can enable hedging after especified quantity of loss orders.

The main focus when developing the EA is safety, by eliminating the margin call risk that is related with most of grid systems on market.

The EA has been stress-tested for a period of 3years and passes all those years succesfully without any margin Call registred. (of course with a good money management) The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.





The Forex Hacked is optimized to trade on all the Pairs on the forex market ( please backtest before you go live)

Best Symbols: EURGBP(Best) EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD,USDJPY,EURJPY,

AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, XAUUSD AND MORE...



Time frame: M1,M5,M15





fEATURES:

Minimum capital: 1000$ (run only 1 Pair)

Hedge with GRID in the same System.

Smart Grid

Neural Network



Equity Risk Percent



NEWs Filter ( contact me for a neded Indicator)



very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques

optimizable for any pair

Suitable for beginners and professionals



fully automatic, no need to stay in front of your laptop



Easy Setup ; just put the EA and let it do the work (please contact me for the Indicator of News Filter)

several averaging modes included including fixed Lot and Percent Lot





Parameter List: Each Change In The Inputs Will Change The Results Wether To Better Results Or Worst, Please Try On Backtest Before Live.

InpChartDisplay=FALSE; // Display Infos on the screen

InpDisplayInpBackgroundColor= TRUE; // Display background color of the display

InpBackgroundColor = Teal; // background color





"----If all the engines are disabled runs a motor in buy and sell ----";InpEnableEngineA = false;

InpEnableEngineB = false; Enable Engine B [SELL]





"------Moving Average-----------"



InpMaFrame=PERIOD_CURRENT; // Moving Average TimeFrame

InpMaPeriod= 3; // Moving Average Period

InpMaMethod= MODE_EMA; // Moving Average Method

InpMaPrice= PRICE_OPEN; // Moving Average Price

InpMaShift= 0; // Moving Average Shift





"-------------Config------------"



InpGridSize=5; // Step Size in Pips ( difference of pips between the forst and other Grid Trades

InpTakeProfit=10; // Take Profit in Pips

LOT_MODE_PERCENT; // Lot Mode ( two modes choose or keep defaut better)



InpFixedLot= 0.01; // Fixed Lot

InpPercentLot= 0.03; // Percent Lot

GridFactor= 1.3; // Grid Increment Factor

InpHedge= 0; // Hedge After Level

InpHedgex= 2; // After Level Change Lot A to B (Necessari all Engine Enable)

InpDailyTarget= 0; // Daily Target in Money

InpMaxLot = 99; // Max Lot

MinProfit = 10.00; // Minimal Profit Close

QtdTradesMinProfit = 10; // Qtd Trades to Minimal Profit Close





"-----Trailling Stop------";

InpUseTrailingStop=false;

InpTrailStart=5; // TraillingStart

InpTrailStop=5; // Size Trailling stop

"-------Filter One Order by Candle----"

InpOpenOneCandle=true; // Open one order by candle

InpTimeframeBarOpen=PERIOD_CURRENT; // Timeframe OpenOneCandle





"------Filter Equity STOP ------";

InpUseEquityStop=false; // Usar EquityStop?

InpTotalEquityRisk=60.0; // Total % Risk to EquityStop

InpAlertPushEquityLoss= false; //Send Alert to Celular

InpCloseAllEquityLoss = false; // Close all orders in TotalEquityRisk



extern string FFCall__="-----Filter News FFCall-------";

if mad true EA will not trade you will need an Indicator for News Filtering INBOX ME FOR IT





InpMinsBeforeNews = 60; // mins before an event to stay out of trading

InpMinsAfterNews = 20; // mins after an event to stay out of trading

InpUseFFCall=false;

InpIncludeHigh=true;

