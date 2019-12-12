The Forex Hacked Grid Hedging Expert Advisor
- Experts
- Salah Eddine Elkouchi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Please DON'T Keep Default settings try the set below
The Forex Hacked is a grid scalper EA fully automated expert Advisor
This EA is a cycle of buy or sell depending of signaling, it start with the base"lot and increase the size at every step by its factor and set a
global take profit,"
if daily target profit is hit then close all orders, also have a time filtering, you can enable hedging after especified quantity of loss orders.
The main focus when developing the EA is safety, by eliminating the margin call risk that is related with most of grid systems on market.
The EA has been stress-tested for a period of 3years and passes all those years succesfully without any margin Call registred. (of course with a good money management) The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
The Forex Hacked is optimized to trade on all the Pairs on the forex market ( please backtest before you go live)
Best Symbols: EURGBP(Best) EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD,USDJPY,EURJPY,
AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, XAUUSD AND MORE...
Time frame: M1,M5,M15
fEATURES:
- Minimum capital: 1000$ (run only 1 Pair)
- Hedge with GRID in the same System.
- Smart Grid
- Neural Network
- Equity Risk Percent
- NEWs Filter ( contact me for a neded Indicator)
- very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques
- optimizable for any pair
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- fully automatic, no need to stay in front of your laptop
- Easy Setup ; just put the EA and let it do the work (please contact me for the Indicator of News Filter)
- several averaging modes included including fixed Lot and Percent Lot
Parameter List:
Each Change In The Inputs Will Change The Results Wether To Better Results Or Worst, Please Try On Backtest Before Live.
InpChartDisplay=FALSE; // Display Infos on the screen
InpDisplayInpBackgroundColor= TRUE; // Display background color of the display
InpBackgroundColor = Teal; // background color
"----If all the engines are disabled runs a motor in buy and sell ----";
InpEnableEngineA = false; Enable Engine A [BUY]
InpEnableEngineB = false; Enable Engine B [SELL]
"------Moving Average-----------"
InpMaFrame=PERIOD_CURRENT; // Moving Average TimeFrame
InpMaPeriod= 3; // Moving Average Period
InpMaMethod= MODE_EMA; // Moving Average Method
InpMaPrice= PRICE_OPEN; // Moving Average Price
InpMaShift= 0; // Moving Average Shift
"-------------Config------------"
InpGridSize=5; // Step Size in Pips ( difference of pips between the forst and other Grid Trades
InpTakeProfit=10; // Take Profit in Pips
LOT_MODE_PERCENT; // Lot Mode ( two modes choose or keep defaut better)
InpFixedLot= 0.01; // Fixed Lot
InpPercentLot= 0.03; // Percent Lot
GridFactor= 1.3; // Grid Increment Factor
InpHedge= 0; // Hedge After Level
InpHedgex= 2; // After Level Change Lot A to B (Necessari all Engine Enable)
InpDailyTarget= 0; // Daily Target in Money
InpMaxLot = 99; // Max Lot
MinProfit = 10.00; // Minimal Profit Close
QtdTradesMinProfit = 10; // Qtd Trades to Minimal Profit Close
"-----Trailling Stop------";InpUseTrailingStop=false; // Use Trailling Stop´?
InpTrailStart=5; //
TraillingStart
InpTrailStop=5; // Size Trailling stop
"-------Filter One Order by Candle----"
InpOpenOneCandle=true; // Open one order by candle
InpTimeframeBarOpen=PERIOD_CURRENT; // Timeframe OpenOneCandle
"------Filter Equity STOP ------";
InpUseEquityStop=false; // Usar EquityStop?
InpTotalEquityRisk=60.0; // Total % Risk to EquityStop
InpAlertPushEquityLoss= false; //Send Alert to Celular
InpCloseAllEquityLoss = false; // Close all orders in TotalEquityRisk
extern string FFCall__="-----Filter News FFCall-------";
if mad true EA will not trade you will need an Indicator for News Filtering INBOX ME FOR IT
InpMinsBeforeNews = 60; // mins before an event to stay out of trading
InpMinsAfterNews = 20; // mins after an event to stay out of trading
InpUseFFCall=false;
InpIncludeHigh=true;
