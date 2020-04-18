Best Night Scalper EA

5
Best Night Scalper EA

Supported currency pairs:  GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, EUR/CAD

Recommended timeframe:  M15

The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with market orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!

Features:

  • Magic: If set to a number = 0 it will calculate MagicNumber automatically
    • GMT_Open_Hour = 22;
    GMT_Close_Hour = 02;
    LotSize = 0.0 if lotsize=0, use risk setting.
    Risk                       = 10; 1000$ lot 0.1
    UseFreeMargin = true;
    Max_Spread = 0.0; If set to a number= 0 it will calculate max spread automatically
    Use_NewsFilter = true; add file FFCal into indicator folder
    IncludeHigh = true;
    MinsBeforeHigh = 360; // mins before an event to stay out of trading
    MinsAfterHigh = 240; // mins after  an event to stay out of trading
    IncludeMedium = true;
    MinsBeforeMedium = 180;
    MinsAfterMedium = 120;
    IncludeLow = true;
    MinsBeforeLow = 180;
    MinsAfterLow = 30;
    IncludeSpeaks = false; // news items with "Speaks" in them have different characteristics
    MinsBeforeSpeaks = 360;
    MinsAfterSpeaks = 240;
    AutoSetting = true; Auto calculate entry some pair GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, EUR/CAD,GBP/CAD. If you want to use new pair, change it to false.
    TakeProfit = 60.0;
    StopLoss = 50.0;
Backtest : 99.99% with variable spread and Spread 50 Points.Don't worry about spread because backtest with high spread Point is still profitable




Reviews 3
Kratoner
872
Kratoner 2020.06.19 00:39 
 

A very promising EA, to be updated in the next few weeks

tsubo8nohe74
278
tsubo8nohe74 2020.05.06 07:45 
 

great!!

This is well thought out.

Breakout GBP
Truong Quoc Hung
4 (1)
Experts
Best pair  : GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Timeframe: M15 Backtest  from 1/1/2019-07/06/2019 Deposit 1000$ can make 1700$ in 4 month with lotsize 0.3  and Maximal Drawdown : 8.4%. So small.  Please view in my attach image. This Ea is optimize for GBP currency. Please use it for GBP currency with timeframe M15. It can auto calculate Stoploss and Take Profit so it is very easy to setup it.
FREE
Dow Jones Futures EA Scalper and Hedge
Truong Quoc Hung
Experts
Dow Jones Futures EA Scalper and Hedging Supported currency pairs:     This Ea is develop for trading (US30) Dow 30 Futures Indices.  Recommended timeframe:       M5  The EA does   not use martingale or grid.   It only enters a trade with   market orders   and   uses a stop loss   for each trade! Features: Please use VPS or use computer 24/24. It use Scalping and Hedging algorithm. Default setting is good setting for Broker accept to trade 0.1 lot for US30 Indices such as Pepperstone... Minimum
