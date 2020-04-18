Best Night Scalper EA
- Experts
- Truong Quoc Hung
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 June 2020
- Activations: 10
Best Night Scalper EA
Supported currency pairs: GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, EUR/CAD
Recommended timeframe: M15
The EA does not use martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with market orders and uses a stop loss for each trade!
Features:
- Magic: If set to a number = 0 it will calculate MagicNumber automatically
GMT_Open_Hour = 22;
GMT_Close_Hour = 02;
LotSize = 0.0 if lotsize=0, use risk setting.
Risk = 10; 1000$ lot 0.1
UseFreeMargin = true;
Max_Spread = 0.0; If set to a number= 0 it will calculate max spread automatically
Use_NewsFilter = true; add file FFCal into indicator folder
IncludeHigh = true;
MinsBeforeHigh = 360; // mins before an event to stay out of trading
MinsAfterHigh = 240; // mins after an event to stay out of trading
IncludeMedium = true;
MinsBeforeMedium = 180;
MinsAfterMedium = 120;
IncludeLow = true;
MinsBeforeLow = 180;
MinsAfterLow = 30;
IncludeSpeaks = false; // news items with "Speaks" in them have different characteristics
MinsBeforeSpeaks = 360;
MinsAfterSpeaks = 240;
AutoSetting = true; Auto calculate entry some pair GBP/CHF, EUR/CHF, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, EUR/CAD,GBP/CAD. If you want to use new pair, change it to false.
TakeProfit = 60.0;
StopLoss = 50.0;
Backtest : 99.99% with variable spread and Spread 50 Points.Don't worry about spread because backtest with high spread Point is still profitable
A very promising EA, to be updated in the next few weeks