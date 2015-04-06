The Trend Sniping is a home made medium-term trading strategy and good for strategy diversification and earning huge profits per trade.





Before purchasing the strategy, you are recommended to browse the characters of this strategy below:





1. This strategy is built for trend hunting seekers. The default parameters is for 1 hour chart AUDUSD only.

2. It comes with both appropriate range of taking profits and appropriate range of stopping loss default settings.

3. Smooth back-testing result (5.5 years).

4. Low frequency of transaction and 1 trade per month roughly.

5. The optimal lost in pips is 45, profit in pips is 60. Moreover, risk per trade is up to your risk appetite and it is normally between 0.01 and 0.03.

Please find the inputs and initial the settings for the best results!





Last but not least, the strategy version will be optimised irregularly based on the process of new research.

Please find back-testing results and risk management data in the screenshots and good luck with all your trades!



