Trend Sniping

The Trend Sniping is a home made medium-term trading strategy and good for strategy diversification and earning huge profits per trade.


Before purchasing the strategy, you are recommended to browse the characters of this strategy below:


1. This strategy is built for trend hunting seekers. The default parameters is for 1 hour chart AUDUSD only.  

2. It comes with both appropriate range of taking profits and appropriate range of stopping loss default settings.

3. Smooth back-testing result (5.5 years).

4. Low frequency of transaction and 1 trade per month roughly.

5. The optimal lost in pips is 45, profit in pips is 60. Moreover, risk per trade is up to your risk appetite and it is normally between 0.01 and 0.03.

    Please find the inputs and initial the settings for the best results!


Last but not least, the strategy version will be optimised irregularly based on the process of new research.

Please find back-testing results and risk management data in the screenshots and good luck with all your trades!


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Harvest Divergence
Ke Xiu
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The Harvest Divergence Strategy is a home made long-term trading strategy and good for strategy diversification and  earning huge profits per trade . Before purchasing the strategy, you are recommended to browse the characters of this strategy below: 1. This strategy is built for trend hunting and extreme speculation seekers. The default parameters is for 1 hour chart EURUSD only .   2. It comes with wider range of taking profits but narrower range of stopping loss default settings in order to
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