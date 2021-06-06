



In this EA you will have two sources of income:

1- Direct trades

2- Rebates from your broker.



Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues





Scalping! What a thrill!





Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time!

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)





With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both.

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)





We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! Magnet Scalper Pro !

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)





In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is for those who cannot wait on a trade, cash out and leave AFAP :)

(So don't expect to earn XXX$ per trade, keep your expectations in the range on 0.XX$ per trade)





Draw down is the enemy of the trader, thus we tried to keep is as low as possible.

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)





This helps to save the capital from possibilities of whipping up.

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)









Setting :

-Time Frame: M1



- Currency pair: EURUSD + all pairs (will require additional capital)



- Account type: All, but preferably without commission



- Leverage: the higher the better









I wish you successful trading, and always remember this rule: Never allow the market to wipe out your cash!





Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)

We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)



Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.







