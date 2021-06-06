Magnet Scalper Pro


In this EA you will have two sources of income:
1- Direct trades
2- Rebates from your broker.

Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues


Scalping! What a thrill!


Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time!

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)


With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both.

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)


We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! Magnet Scalper Pro !

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)


In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is for those who cannot wait on a trade, cash out and leave AFAP :)

 (So don't expect to earn XXX$ per trade, keep your expectations in the range on  0.XX$ per trade)


Draw down is the enemy of the trader, thus we tried to keep is as low as possible.

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)


This helps to save the capital from possibilities of whipping up.

(Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital)



Setting :

-Time Frame: M1

- Currency pair: EURUSD + all pairs (will require additional capital)

- Account type: All, but preferably without commission

- Leverage: the higher the better



I wish you successful trading, and always remember this rule: Never allow the market to wipe out your cash!



Please please do not take unnecessary risks.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) 


We wish you successful trading.

(Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) 


Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.



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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
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Hussain Ibrahim
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Hussain Ibrahim 2021.06.15 16:23 
 

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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
28044
Reply from developer AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER 2022.04.03 14:11
:) Thanks for the review . I wish you a successful trading
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