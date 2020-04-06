EA Bollinger Band High Distance

The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines:

The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same period as the middle band. The upper band represents the upper volatility boundary. The lower band: This is the difference between the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same period as the middle band. The lower band represents the lower volatility boundary.

The "Bollinger Band High Distance" typically refers to the distance between the current price and the upper Bollinger Band. This distance can be measured in various ways, but it is often expressed as a multiple of the standard deviation.

Here's how you can calculate the Bollinger Band High Distance:

Calculate the upper Bollinger Band by adding twice the standard deviation to the middle band. Upper Band = Middle Band + (2 * Standard Deviation) Calculate the distance between the current price and the upper Bollinger Band. Bollinger Band High Distance = Current Price - Upper Band

This distance can be positive or negative, indicating whether the current price is above or below the upper Bollinger Band. Traders use this information to assess whether an asset is overbought (when the price is significantly above the upper band) or oversold (when the price is significantly below the lower band).

Bollinger Bands are often used in conjunction with other technical indicators and price action analysis to make trading decisions. Traders may look for potential reversals or trend continuations based on the Bollinger Band High Distance and other factors.



