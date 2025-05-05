CandleMaster Pro

CandleMaster PRO

Professional Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor

CandleMaster Pro is a unique solution in the field of automated trading. Using advanced neural network technologies, the advisor identifies Japanese candlestick patterns with high accuracy and combines market entry control with integrated technical indicators. This trading expert advisor embodies years of successful trading experience transformed into a precise mathematical algorithm.

One of the key advantages of this expert advisor is trading in the direction of the expected market movement. In cases where the entry was untimely, the advisor builds a grid of Limit orders, with the ability to fine-tune for any timeframe and trading pair.

Key advantages:

1. Comprehensive Market Analysis
   - Deep analysis of candlestick patterns considering their structure and relationships
   - Integration of technical indicators for signal confirmation
   - Multi-level false signal filtration system
   - Adaptive approach to market condition analysis

2. Professional Risk Management System
   - Intelligent order grid construction with dynamic step
   - Progressive position volume increase with adjustable multiplier
   - Common Take Profit for the entire grid with automatic adjustment
   - Control of maximum drawdown in deposit currency
   - Automatic closure of all positions when specified conditions are met

3. Unique Pattern Recognition System
   - Precise identification of 10 classic candlestick patterns
   - Flexible pattern parameter settings
   - Consideration of candle body sizes and shadows
   - Analysis of relative candle positions
   - Trend verification before pattern formation

4. Intelligent Signal Filtration
   - Use of stochastic oscillator for entry point confirmation
   - Application of moving average for trend determination
   - Combined analysis of multiple technical indicators
   - Market volatility consideration in decision making

Expert Advisor Operation Features:

1. Market Entry Algorithm
   - Candlestick pattern identification according to set parameters
   - Verification of confirming signals from technical indicators
   - Market condition analysis (spreas, volatility)
   - Calculation of optimal entry points taking into account the minimum distance, with the ability to adjust the entry point offset
   - Market entry via Buy/Sell Stop order in the direction of expected market movement
   - Activation of Limit order grid if price moves against trader's position

2. Position Management
   - Dynamic order grid construction after first stop order activation
   - Automatic volume calculation for each grid level
   - Constant monitoring of overall grid status
   - Timely adjustment of Take Profit and Stop Loss
   - Virtual break-even setting function
   - Possibility of dynamic parameter changes for grid management during active trading cycle

3. Security System
   - Free margin control before opening each position
   - Verification of sufficient funds for entire grid construction
   - Maximum drawdown limitation
   - Protection against connection failures and technical issues

Optimal Operating Conditions:
- Recommended timeframes: M15 to D1
- Major currency pairs
- Minimum recommended deposit: from 200 base currency units
- Optimal operating time: main trading sessions

Usage Benefits:
- Fully automated trading
- No need for constant market monitoring
- Flexible adjustment to any trading style
- Professional risk management
- Detailed documentation and operation logging

Unique Technical Solutions:
- Optimized code for fast operation execution
- Minimal CPU load
- Resilience to network delays
- Automatic recovery after failures
- Protection against random price fluctuations

CandleMaster Pro v2.56 is the result of years of work and testing various trading strategies. The advisor combines the reliability of classic technical analysis with modern algorithmic trading methods. Thanks to its wide range of settings, it can be adapted to any trading style and market conditions.

Special attention is paid to trading safety: all operations undergo multi-stage verification before execution, and the built-in risk management system protects against excessive losses. The advisor is perfect for both beginning traders wanting to automate their trading and professionals seeking to optimize their trading operations.

Configurable Parameters of CandleMaster Pro v2.56:

1. Basic Trading Parameters:
   - SetName - Set name. Allows specifying the set name for easier operation.
   - TradeBuy = (true) - Allow buy trading
   - TradeSell = (true) - Allow sell trading
Note: if trading in either direction is prohibited during active trading, the advisor will normally complete the trading cycle, then apply the changes. If both parameters are disabled, the advisor doesn't trade until next enable. Can be used as a "soft" trading prohibition without removing the advisor from the chart.
   - MaxSpread – The maximum spread is set in old points. It is taken into account only when trying to open the first order of the cycle.
   - MaxPriceAdjustment – Maximum price adjustment (0 – disabled). If an adjustment is required due to high volatility, the entry price can be adjusted within the specified values.
   - ForceCloseEnabled = false – Force trading cycle completion. If enabled, immediately completes trading cycle: removes all active orders at current price, removes all Limit orders.
   - LotSize (0.01) - Base trading volume
   - Timeframe (PERIOD_H4) - Analysis timeframe selection
   - MagicNumber (123456) - Magic number for order identification
   - TradeComment ("CandleTrade") - Trade comment
Trade comment includes order sequence number, where first Buy/Sell Stop order is counted as zero. First grid order is considered the first Limit order.
   - MaxCandleLife (3) - Pending orders lifetime in candles

2. Grid Order Parameters:
   - GridOrderCount (3) - Number of limit orders in grid
   - GridMultiplier (1.5) - Volume multiplier for limit orders
   - StartMultiplierFromOrder (2) - From which grid order to apply multiplier (1 - immediately)
First grid order is considered the first Limit order.
   - MaxLotMultiplier (0) - Maximum volume multiplier (0 - no limits)
How many times the base lot volume can be increased for the next grid order. Example: Base volume = 0.01, maximum multiplier = 13, then maximum volume with which advisor will set limit order = 0.01*13 = 0.13 lot. Upon reaching this limit, all subsequent limit orders will be set with 0.13 lot volume.
   - GridStep (5.0) - Grid step in old points
   - GridTP (0.0) - Grid take-profit in old points
If "0" - advisor closes orders at breakeven. Take-profit values can be changed during active trading cycle, also can set GridTP = 0 during active trading cycle if need to close all orders at weighted average entry price and exit market as soon as possible.
   - GridSL (0.0) - Grid stop-loss in old points
Stop-loss is always set from last possible order in grid, i.e., last order price according to GridOrderCount + specified stop-loss value. If "0" - no stop-loss
   - MaxLossInCurrency (0.0) - Maximum drawdown in deposit currency (0 - disabled)
When drawdown reaches MaxLossInCurrency value, advisor completes trading cycle, removes all active and limit orders.
   - StopAfterMaxLoss = false – Stop trading advisor after reaching MaxLossInCurrency. Advisor doesn't trade until restart.
   - VirtualBEPercent = 0 – Virtual breakeven activation after price passes specified percentage of distance to TP (0 – disabled)
Author's note: constant use of virtual breakeven function will likely lead to reduced profits, but this function can be very useful in cases where user considers entry extremely good, for example, selling at historical highs. In such case, there might be desire to multiply take-profit, but to secure position, additionally can enable virtual breakeven. Practical example: Advisor entered at 5-year maximum for sell, you expect significant price correction downward. Your GridTP = 20, but you believe you can safely get 100 points profit. For this, change GridTP = 100, VirtualBEPercent = say 50. Then, if price passes 50% to new take-profit, virtual breakeven activates. But for cases if price from example, after activating virtual breakeven, starts rising again, and you want to earn, specify in VirtualBEPoints = for example 20 (your initial take-profit), thus, after virtual breakeven activation, you either get your standard 20 points profit, or price drops sufficiently and you get multiple times more profit.
   - VirtualBEPoints = 0 – Add old points to breakeven level (0 – "pure" breakeven)

3. Pattern Parameters:
   - UseBullishEngulfing (true) - Use "Bullish Engulfing" pattern
   - UseBearishEngulfing (true) - Use "Bearish Engulfing" pattern
   - MinBodySizeEngulfing (1.0) - Minimum body size of first candle for engulfing patterns
   - UseHammer (true) - Use "Hammer" pattern
   - HammerLowerShadowMultiplier (2.0) - Multiplier for hammer's lower shadow
   - HammerUpperShadowMaxPercentage (25.0) - Maximum percentage of upper shadow for hammer
   - UseInvertedHammer (true) - Use "Inverted Hammer" pattern
   - InvertedHammerUpperShadowMultiplier (2.0) - Multiplier for inverted hammer's upper shadow
   - InvertedHammerLowerShadowMaxPercentage (25.0) - Maximum percentage of lower shadow for inverted hammer
   - UseDarkCloudCover (true) - Use "Dark Cloud Cover" pattern
   - MinBodySizeDarkCloud (1.0) - Minimum body size of first candle for "Dark Cloud Cover"
   - UsePiercingPattern (true) - Use "Piercing Pattern"
   - MinBodySizePiercing (1.0) - Minimum body size of first candle for "Piercing Pattern"
   - UseMorningStar (true) - Use "Morning Star" pattern
   - UseEveningStar (true) - Use "Evening Star" pattern
   - MinBodySizeStarPatterns (1.0) - Minimum body size of first candle for star patterns
   - UseHaramiCross (true) - Use "Harami Cross" pattern
   - MinBodyLengthPrev (0.1) - Minimum body length of previous candle
   - MaxBodyLengthPrev (1.0) - Maximum body length of previous candle
   - MinBodyLengthCurrent (0.0) - Minimum body length of current candle (doji)
   - MaxBodyLengthCurrent (0.1) - Maximum body length of current candle (doji)
   - UseHangingMan (true) - Use "Hanging Man" pattern
   - HangingManLowerShadowMultiplier (2.0) - Multiplier for hanging man's lower shadow
   - HangingManUpperShadowMaxPercentage (25.0) - Maximum percentage of upper shadow for hanging man

4. Stochastic Parameters:
   - UseStochasticControl (true) - Enable entry control using stochastic
   - KPeriod (14) - %K period
   - DPeriod (3) - %D period
   - Slowing (3) - Slowing
   - MA_Method (MODE_SMA) - Moving average method
   - BullishStochasticLevel (20.0) - Stochastic level for bullish signals
For buy signal, price must be below Stochastic level
   - BearishStochasticLevel (80.0) - Stochastic level for bearish signals
For sell signal, price must be above Stochastic level

5. Moving Average Parameters:
   - UseMAControl (true) - Enable entry control by moving average
   - MAPeriod (14) - Moving average period
   - MAApplyToPrice (PRICE_CLOSE) - Apply MA to price
   - MATimeframe (PERIOD_H4) - Timeframe for MA calculation
   - MACheckMode - MA check mode. Check "By candle body", check "By entire candle"
MA entry control performs check: for Bullish signals - signal candle must be below MA level, for Bearish signals - signal candle must be above MA level.

6. New Year Trading Restrictions
   - DaysBeforeNewYear = 0 – Trading prohibition for specified number of days before New Year (0 – disabled). If value is greater than zero, complete trading prohibition is enabled for specified number of days. If there's active trading cycle – advisor will normally manage it until completion.
   - DaysAfterNewYear = 0 – Trading prohibition after New Year for specified number of days (0-disabled).

Each parameter is carefully selected to ensure maximum flexibility in adjusting the advisor to individual trading preferences and market conditions. Values in parentheses are examples that can be changed by user depending on trading strategy.
For Hammer, InvertedHammer, HangingMan patterns – shadow multiplier and maximum shadow percentage are checked relative to candle body.

Additional Comments:
1. Limit order grid is built only after Buy/Sell Stop order activation.
2. During active trading cycle (with open orders) it's possible to change certain risk management parameters:
GridOrderCount - number of orders in grid (can increase or decrease)
GridTP - grid take-profit
GridSL - grid stop-loss
GridStep - grid step
VirtualBEPercent – virtual breakeven
VirtualBEPoints – virtual breakeven adjustment
When changing these parameters:
- When increasing GridOrderCount - new orders will be added
- When decreasing GridOrderCount - excess orders will be removed, starting from last
- When changing GridTP or GridSL - corresponding levels will update for all orders
- When changing GridStep - order prices will be recalculated and updated
- When enabling VirtualBEPercent – virtual breakeven will be set.
3. Manual closure of any active order leads to immediate trading cycle completion and removal of all existing orders.
4. Advisor works tick by tick, however, it's recommended to install advisor on chart with Timeframe set in advisor settings. It's not recommended to switch TF of window where advisor is installed, if larger or smaller tf needed – should open second chart window.
5. All values are set in old points. Through decimal point can precisely set new points, up to 5th and 3rd digit. Example: GridTP = 10 – means 10 old points or 100 new points, 10.7 = 10.7 old points or 107 new points etc.

Before using CandleMaster Pro advisor, it's recommended to test it on history, on your account. Even though author conducts comprehensive testing on quotes with 99.99% modeling quality - different brokers and account types may have different trade execution, spread, and even candles.
Проверить мои достижения: .


Recommended products
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Automated Trading Expert Advisor Scalping-Style Expert Advisor for EUR, Gold & Cryptocurrency Markets This MT4 Expert Advisor implements automated scalping strategies designed for short-term trading on EUR currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin markets. The EA uses algorithmic analysis to execute trades based on predefined market conditions. note : text me befor buy for more info  Trading Approach The EA employs scalping methodology, focusing on: Short-term price movements a
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Vermont
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The work of the advisor is based on the lagging properties of trend indicators. At the time of finding the price in the consolidation zones, when the technical indicators data do not correspond to the current price formations, the adviser decides on entering the market. Each transaction has a rigid stop-loss and take-profit. Each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. Recommended trading instruments: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Comment to order - Comment to opened orders; Take
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Advanced Moving Average EA
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Advanced Moving Average Robot (Maab pro 2)   =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on Moving averages ========================================= You can set up which Moving Averages you want to cross. But keep in mind if you use a smaller frame you will get more signals.And also consider the profit when there was a crossover but the market is trading sideways. Maybe better to go for small profit,
Regression Channel double
Vadim Zotov
3.4 (5)
Experts
Trading robot for a real account. It is a continuation of the idea used as the basis of the popular Regression Channel EA. Unlike its predecessor, it uses a bidirectional trading algorithm. The robot trades inside a channel formed by regression curves. Deals are always by stop losses. Strategy Features The robot trades inside a trend channel bound by the curves of a polynomial regression. The trend direction and strength are determined by the gradient of the channel cures during the trading. Ma
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Experts
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
ICT London
Abhishek Yadav
Experts
ICT London   is a game-changing trading strategy which is based on (ICT Judas) that harnesses the unique dynamics of the Asian trading session to identify profitable opportunities in the subsequent London session. Backed by advanced AI technology and high-level calculations, this strategy excels at detecting the direction of the Asian session's market movement and capitalizing on potential market reversals. It performs best on EURUSD by default settings. It is also profitable on other pairs, pl
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Baby Shark
Tran Quang Trung
5 (2)
Experts
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Barclays Trend Scalper
Dodik Kurniawan
Experts
Barclays Trend Scalper EA using trend following technic based on the candle stick color and pattern to enter the trade, it follow the trend with predefined filter value for best performance trading experience. Using fix and dinamic SL on the last candle and dinamic TP with 2x reward ratio, you can adjust this setting (fix or dinamic) depend on your preferences. This robot comes with feature : 1. Time Filter ( Server Time). 2. Martingale feature that you can swith on and off, you can adjust mart
Forex Gump Special
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returnin
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Buyers of this product also purchase
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
4.43 (7)
Experts
CHERMA MT4   – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence Cherma MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points. This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intel
HiJack
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
4.4 (5)
Experts
HiJack Expert Advisor – Advanced AI-Powered Trading  To prevent distribution of cracked versions in the market Live Signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311903     ea new:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146447 The HiJack Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze the trading behavior of major
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (89)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (167)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan + Quantum Bitcoin for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxBook Verified Sign
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.43 (7)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 399 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Only 1 copy left for $199  Tomorrow price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced po
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (16)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (33)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
NEXON Ai
Hicham Chergui
5 (3)
Experts
NEXON – AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5) NEXON is an advanced, fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Neural Networks, it continuously adapts to market dynamics to deliver precise, high-frequency trading decisions. Rather than relying on rigid, rule-based logic or basic indicators, NEXON learns from historical and real-time market behavio
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (63)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
PrimAI Power MT4
Andrey Barinov
Experts
PrimAI Power: Where AI is used for trading. The way it is supposed to be used. Finally, the Expert Advisor which uses AI in the right way! PrimAI Power combines sophisticated built-in trading strategy based on proven rules, with the cutting-edge technology of OpenAI’s ChatGPT which servers as additional entry filter. This isn’t just another empty claim — PrimAI Power provides a genuine, fully integrated AI solution that analyzes market data, makes forecasts, and explains them to you in clear, a
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Bitcoin Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Experts
Introducing Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – The Smart EA for Crypto Trading LAUNCH PROMO: Only 3 copies left at the current price! Final price: $3333.33 EA LIVE SIGNAL     ( V3.0 coming soon – started running on 2025/02/24 ) MT5 Version Why Bitcoin Matters Today   Bitcoin has become more than just a digital currency—it's a financial revolution. As the pioneer of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the most traded and recognized crypto asset globally. With its volatility and growing adoption, Bitcoin presents
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
3.56 (18)
Experts
The EA enters a position when the market starts moving around the New York session (higher volume). This way, the momentum is preserved by the volume and we can reach the Take Profit with high probability instantly. Signal   (292%, 10% DD):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2274145   (will update the URL soon) It Enters on Momentum Around New York Session The EA detects the hidden impulse via FVGs on lower time frames. When the impulse is detected closely before or during the New York session, th
AW Gold Trend Trading EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.4 (5)
Experts
Fully automated trending EA with active strategy and advanced averaging system. Orders are opened according to a trend filter using oscillators for greater signal security. Has a simple and clear setup. The EA is suitable for use on any instruments and timeframes Advantages: Automated system with the ability to add manual orders Adjustable Overlap Recovery Algorithm Ability to trade in one or both directions Uses averaging when moving in the opposite direction Pluggable automatic volume calculat
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
OpenScalp GXT is a straightforward scalping system backed by consensus from the latest GPT models. You can select the model you prefer from the dropdown located in the input settings or let the EA choose the model automatically.  Every order is entered on its own, one trade at a time with no gimmicky martingale/grid trades. Additionally, every position is protected by a virtual dynamic stop loss system with a fully customizable fixed stop loss available. The AI consensus combined with dynamic vo
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.57 (30)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Scalping Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.09 (23)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
Crypto Investor EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
Experts
PROMOTION: BUY 1 & GET 1 FREE: ->> Buy Crypto Investor EA with -50% OFF and GET a BONUS EA by your choice! NOTE: Promo price: $247 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! You can contact me to get a list of BONUS EAs to choose from! Crypto Investor EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310384   Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves. Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (4)
Experts
Velora EA – Grid & Adaptive Trailing Breakout System Velora is a high-quality Expert Advisor engineered from the core of Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), with an adaptive Grid Engine, dynamic trailing logic, partial close mechanisms, and automated volatility-based entries. Crafted for traders seeking a blend of aggression, safety, and adaptability, Velora is not just reactive — it's responsive. Core Strengths IVB Breakout Engine: Detects high-impact momentum bursts using refined volatility and
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
More from author
TimeToBarEnd
Ilia Stavrov
Indicators
Indicator "Time to Bar End" (TimeToBarEnd) This technical indicator is designed to accurately track the time remaining until the current candle closes on the chart. It displays a countdown in minutes:seconds format, which is particularly useful for intraday traders and scalpers who need to know the exact closing time of the current candle. The indicator updates in real-time and offers flexible customization of its appearance. The settings include: choice of position from four chart corners, adj
FREE
PositiveSwap
Ilia Stavrov
Utilities
PositiveSwap Легкий, бесплатный скрипт на языке MQL4, который выводит на график, в виде простой таблицы, все торговые пары с положительным свопом и указывает направление (покупка или продажа). Скрипт автоматически просматривает все доступные торговые пары из окна "Обзор рынка". Поэтому, чтобы увидеть все возможные пары с положительным свопом, рекомендуется включить показ всех символов.  
FREE
LuckyNumber
Ilia Stavrov
Experts
Automated Trading Advisor LuckyNumber Recommended instruments: the most volatile markets - Gold, Silver, indices. Timeframe used: any.  Step into the future of automated trading with the LuckyNumber advisor, which transforms complex market analyses into simple yet effective trading solutions. This advisor is perfectly suited for both beginners and experienced traders looking to optimize their strategies in the Forex market.   Advantages of LuckyNumber: - User-Friendly Interface: Easy setup all
EAsyRightNow
Ilia Stavrov
Utilities
EAsynRightNow - Professional Trading Expert Advisor for manual trading with advanced functionality EAsyRightNow is a multifunctional trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, featuring a Trading Panel with a user-friendly interface and extensive trading position management capabilities. Perfect for scalping, it works on all timeframes.  Key Features  1. Trading Modes - Single Orders: Management of one trading position - Multiple Orders: Ability to open multiple orders in the same direction - M
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review