Fx Kryptonite

5
Forex Kryptonite 
Kryptonite expert Advisor has no analogues , it was created on the basis of trading experience in the markets for more than 15 years. The EA has good information and shows excellent profitability, but still, at the heart of the EA is the security of the trading account. There are many included trading modules that improve the trading process of the robot and the trader, as well as the ability to connect the news indicator and connect your indicator. The EA has a trading strategy "Wave", which makes the EA has no analogues.

The basis of the EA is the averaging of lots, but from the usual averager Advisor is radically different and you will see it looking at his trade, when the adviser gaining a series of orders, he begins to divide the lots into parts and thus eliminates the drawdown on small market fluctuations without waiting for when the price reaches the profit price. At moderate settings of the expert Advisor shows excellent trade. It is recommended to trade for 1 hour or any other at your discretion. It is not necessary to test on all ticks, as the basis of the robot at the opening of the candle. The robot is slowly optimized and tested as it counts a lot.

  • THE PARAMETERS OF THE EA:
    • Lot New - Change the initial lot after the current series of orders is closed.
    • OFF NEWS SERIES ORDERS - does not open a New grid of orders after the end of the series.
    • Close All Orders - closes all orders of the EA.
    • Point - Switch to Point.
    • Pips - Switch to Pips.
    • LONG TRADES OPEN - BUY-on-off.
    • SHORT TRADES OPEN - SELL on-off.
    • Lot - volume Size of the first order in a series of orders.
    • Lot Exponent - Multiplication of the next opened order.
    • Take Profit - profit Size.

    • Step Fix - step Size between orders.
    • Slip - Maximum slippage.
    • Max Trades - the Maximum number of orders that the EA opens.  
    • PipStepExp on-off - Enable multiplication of the next step between orders.
    • Pip Step Exponent - step Multiplier.
    • Start Exponent Orders - what orders of the account, includes the multiplication of the subsequent step.
    • Step Profit on-off - Change profit size.
    • Step Exponent Profit - profit Multiplier depending on the number of orders.
    • Step Order Profit - from which order the profit change is enabled.
    • Step Profit Plus-Minus - increase or decrease of profit.
    • Deposit/Lots - Enable the ratio of the Deposit and the lot.
    • Deposit start - Deposit to calculate the proportion.
    • Start buy Lots-Initial lot for the calculation.
    • Lots start sell -Initial lot for calculation
    • Lots Long - If the lot is increased, it is no longer reduced, even if the Deposit is reduced.
    • Close Series Buy % On - Enable closing orders depending on the current losses as a percentage of the Deposit, divided into several levels.
    • Close1 Series - the First level of losses from which orders are closed.
    • Close1 % - the First level of losses, the amount of losses in %.
    • Close2 Series -the Second level of losses, from which order orders are closed.
    • Close2 % -the Second level of losses, the amount of losses in %.
    • Close3 Series -the Third level of losses, from which order orders are closed.
    • Close3 % -the Third level of losses, the amount of losses in %.
    • Close Series On - Enables closing of a series of orders.
    • Close Series - Closes orders if their number reaches Close Series and set Close Profit.
    • Close Profit - Closes orders if they reach Close Series at the total profit equal to Close Profit, which can be both positive and negative and 0.
    • Ban Order Candle - Prohibits opening more than one order on 1 candle.
    • Period 1-5-10-15-30-60... The period of the candle on which it is forbidden to place two or more orders (the chart must be opened in the terminal).
    • The rest of the EA settings are in the EA discussion.
    Reviews 2
    david880
    304
    david880 2019.08.26 16:28 
     

    Have been tested on two demo accounts for many days, and got very good result. Good profitability and less DD then expected, outperforms a lot of general grid type of EAs. As the setting of parameters as well as the working algorithm are not easy to understand, have to spend more time to discover details of the EA. Highly recommended for those who are seeking for the best fully automatic high quality EA. But you have to spend more time to understand and to test the EA on your demo account.

    It is a hard work to find a really good auto trade EA among a lot of popular EA (most of them are with a lot of good review, but usually are very similar with very common working algorithm). The Fx Kryptonite is really very much different from those popular EA.

    Denis, thank you very much for your great work!

    Andre Gomes
    2971
    Andre Gomes 2019.07.28 14:29 
     

    27.07.2019: Backtesting results are promising. Author is very responsive and open to suggestions. Using news filter is a must. I will update the review once I have more experience using the EA.

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    david880
    304
    david880 2019.08.26 16:28 
     

    Have been tested on two demo accounts for many days, and got very good result. Good profitability and less DD then expected, outperforms a lot of general grid type of EAs. As the setting of parameters as well as the working algorithm are not easy to understand, have to spend more time to discover details of the EA. Highly recommended for those who are seeking for the best fully automatic high quality EA. But you have to spend more time to understand and to test the EA on your demo account.

    It is a hard work to find a really good auto trade EA among a lot of popular EA (most of them are with a lot of good review, but usually are very similar with very common working algorithm). The Fx Kryptonite is really very much different from those popular EA.

    Denis, thank you very much for your great work!

    Andre Gomes
    2971
    Andre Gomes 2019.07.28 14:29 
     

    27.07.2019: Backtesting results are promising. Author is very responsive and open to suggestions. Using news filter is a must. I will update the review once I have more experience using the EA.

    Reply to review