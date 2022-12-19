Broker Diagnostics Find out who is better

You've probably heard that different brokers give different results? But what is the main problem when brokers have approximately the same trading conditions for spreads and commissions,you have the same ping..
but the results of trading on real accounts are very different. What's the matter?

There are situations when even good advisors give bad results and the point here may not be in the adviser, but in the broker and you can draw the wrong conclusion about the adviser without getting a good result.

Believe me, your results often depend very much on the choice of a broker and the popularity of the broker does not mean high-quality execution of orders. By choosing a broker with good execution, you will understand what I mean.

Did you have any transactions on your account? are you interested in what results your broker demonstrates in comparison with others? Then this utility is created especially for you!

This product works only after its purchase and it doesn't work in the strategy tester because it analyzes your account history.

You can talk a lot about this topic, build theories and the like.. or you can just take it and analyze it with the help of this powerful utility!


How to do it? It's very simple, you just drag the utility onto the chart and it gives you information on a new tick.

What does the utility show? 

You will see the following:

slippage in history:

  Negative slippage at the input = -

  Negative slippage at the output = -

Positive slippage at the input = +

Positive slippage at the output= +


slippage for today:

Negative slippage at the input = -

Negative slippage at the output = -

Positive slippage at the input = +

Positive slippage at the output= +


A little secret: different types of strategies have different slippages..

Moreover, there are strategies that even on a demo account have very strong negative slippages.

 I will reveal all the secrets after the purchase.

There are different situations for which slippage occurs, which do not depend on the broker, but there are also subtleties that I will share with buyers thanks to which you will know how to improve your results.


This way you will be able to understand how much you lost on the broker's slippage and where exactly at the entrance or exit and compare with other brokers to see the differences.

It is important to compare the results on real accounts, not real and demo ones, because there is often less slippage on demo accounts.

Although I know brokers who have slippage on real ones about as much as on a demo account and it happens even better.

I have plenty of examples to prove it.

 See the published photos with the results of slippage from different brokers to understand what the difference may be and how profitable trading with a broker with the best execution can be.


After the purchase, I will share with you the information that can be said to be a secret and will be very useful for you.


I think if this utility becomes popular, a lot of brokers will be unhappy, because you will be able to compare their results with each other and draw conclusions based on the results of trading.

All the examples in the photo are from real accounts.


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