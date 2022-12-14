Sylvan Crash500 Heiken Ashi

FOR CRASH 500 ONLY!! MT5





*This is a smooth heiken ashi setup meant to be used on CRASH 500 in combination with other indicators.

*You are welcome to test it on other markets aswell.

*I will be posting other indicators aswell to help with trading the crash 500 market.

*You can use this to help smooth out price if you do struggle with reading the charts as is.

* Just note heiken ashi doesnt represent real price action only smoothes it out for ease of read.