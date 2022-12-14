Sylvan Crash500 Heiken Ashi
- Indicators
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Quintin Francois Vanwyk*Native English speaker
*Trader for 7 years on forex\Indices\Synthetic Indices
*Been building EA's and indicators for 4 years on mt4\mt5\Pinescript
- Version: 1.0
FOR CRASH 500 ONLY!! MT5
*This is a smooth heiken ashi setup meant to be used on CRASH 500 in combination with other indicators.
*You are welcome to test it on other markets aswell.
*I will be posting other indicators aswell to help with trading the crash 500 market.
*You can use this to help smooth out price if you do struggle with reading the charts as is.
* Just note heiken ashi doesnt represent real price action only smoothes it out for ease of read.
Hello, my name is Adolfo Mello and I would like to obtain the source code for Sylvan Crash500 Heiken Ashi. Could you help me?