Position Size Caculator

5

Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management

Let this tool simplify your work!

-----------------------------------------------------

How to use?

  1. Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters:  Risk size in % or money and Risk Reward Ratio.
  2. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level.
  3. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line to your would-be Entrylevel
  4. Open trade with the position size and the Take profit position
  5. Click on the OFF button again for hide indicator.

-----------------------------------------------------

The tool is in the process of being perfected, I would love to receive your comments to make it perfect!!!!

Reviews 6
alexNata44
74
alexNata44 2024.11.18 12:43 
 

Very good instrument!!!!!!👍👍👍

traderanees
24
traderanees 2024.10.06 22:34 
 

Its probably the most thorough and amazing tool for all traders ! Thank you so much for providing it !

More from author
GMT Clock
Nguyen Van Chien
Utilities
I wrote a small label to show GMT time. It helps me to know the trading hours in Europe. I searched in the market but couldn't find it, hope it helps those who need it. Functions: X_: Horizontal distance from border. Y_: Vertical distance from border. FontType: label color. FontSize: label font. Color3: label color. WhatCorner: which chart corner will be drawn. If you have any request or errors please tell me to help it better.
FREE
Click to open chart
Nguyen Van Chien
Indicators
I want to quickly view the chart, so I created a small tool. I hope it can help you. Functions: Use up/down arrow keys or mouse clicks to quickly open charts for currency pairs. Use left/right arrow keys to change the timeframe of the current chart. Automatically update the order based on the Market Watch If you have any request or errors please tell me to help it better.
FREE
