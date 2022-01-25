Position Size Caculator

Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management

Let this tool simplify your work!

-----------------------------------------------------

How to use?

Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters: Risk size in % or money and Risk Reward Ratio. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line to your would-be Entrylevel

Open trade with the position size and the Take profit position Click on the OFF button again for hide indicator.



----------------------------------------------------- The tool is in the process of being perfected, I would love to receive your comments to make it perfect!!!!



