ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis - FREE An effective indicator for your negotiations





The toolbot indicator brings the calculation of candles and a probabilistic analysis so that you have more security on your own.





Also test our FREE tops and bottoms indicator: : https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52385#description

Also test our FREE (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV) indicator: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/53448#description



Try our EA ToolBot for free: https://www.mql5.com/market/product/52347#!tab=overview





NOTE: This indicator does not guarantee profits or make promises of gain, it only provides information that helps the trader to make a better decision.

Bars - quantidade de barras a serem contadas.

Show Doji - se os candles Doji devem ser mostrados.

Inputs







