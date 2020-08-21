ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The toolbot indicator brings the calculation of candles and a probabilistic analysis so that you have more security on your own.
Also test our FREE tops and bottoms indicator: : https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52385#description
Also test our FREE (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV) indicator: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/53448#description
Try our EA ToolBot for free: https://www.mql5.com/market/product/52347#!tab=overview
NOTE: This indicator does not guarantee profits or make promises of gain, it only provides information that helps the trader to make a better decision.Inputs
- Bars - quantidade de barras a serem contadas.
- Show Doji - se os candles Doji devem ser mostrados.
THX for free sharing, i coul not find a way to use this indi. within my trading strategy