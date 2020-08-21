ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis

4
ToolBot Probabilistic Analysis - FREE   An effective indicator for your negotiations


The toolbot indicator brings the calculation of candles and a probabilistic analysis so that you have more security on your own.


Also test our  FREE tops and bottoms indicator: :  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52385#description

Also test our  FREE (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV) indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/53448#description

Try our EA ToolBot for free:  https://www.mql5.com/market/product/52347#!tab=overview


NOTE: This indicator does not guarantee profits or make promises of gain, it only provides information that helps the trader to make a better decision.

Inputs
  • Bars - quantidade de barras a serem contadas.
  • Show Doji - se os candles Doji devem ser mostrados.



Reviews 4
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1121
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.07.24 14:24 
 

THX for free sharing, i coul not find a way to use this indi. within my trading strategy

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
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Tops & Bottoms Indicator FREE   Tops abd Bottoms:   An effective indicator for your trades The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find  ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it  show possibles  opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation. This indicator provide to you  more security and speed in making entry decisions. Also test our FREE advisor indicator:  
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ToolBot Advisor Indicator
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ToolBot Advisor Indicator (RSI, ATR, ADX, OBV) FREE   An effective indicator for your negotiations The toolbot indicator and advisor brings leading (OBV) and lagging (RSI, ATR, ADX) indicators so that you have more security in your negotiations. In addition, it informs you of possible up and down trends as well as providing you with incredible advisors who will give you information about trading opportunities. With this indicator you will have more security and speed in your decision making of
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Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1121
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.07.24 14:24 
 

THX for free sharing, i coul not find a way to use this indi. within my trading strategy

spectrus
114
spectrus 2023.04.12 22:22 
 

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Gyozo Albert Benedek
300
Gyozo Albert Benedek 2021.05.04 14:45 
 

no Good

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 21:54 
 

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