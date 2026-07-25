AW Stochastic EA MT5

Automated advanced trading system. The EA trades on the signals of the classic Stochastic indicator. To exit positions, it uses an intelligent trailing system and averaging using pending orders.

Advantages:

Fully automated trading system

Customizable oscillator signals for robot operation

Intuitively easy setting of input variables

Suitable for all types of instruments and any timeframes

Built-in adjustable trailing system

Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE

Note! The indicator lines are not displayed in the EA

Strategy:

The Stochastic indicator allows you to determine: using the overbought and oversold values, an excessively low or high price level and the possibility for a price reversal

The stochastic oscillator consists of two lines, on a scale from 0 to 100. Anything above the top line is overbought, anything below the bottom line is oversold.

Recommended values: 80/20 for conservative work, 70/30 for aggressive work

Oscillator lines: %K, displays the current closing price in relation to the selected price range

%D – the usual simple moving average calculated on the basis of the %K line, also adjusting the level of smoothing, the lower the value, the sharper the fluctuations

Market Entry:

The signal to enter a short position is the crossing of the overbought level (80%) by the %K line from top to bottom. Similarly, a signal to buy is the crossing of the oversold level (20%) by the K% line from the bottom up

Recommended values are from 10/3/3 to 21/14/14

Exit from a position:

After the adviser opens an order:

1 - If the position goes in a profitable direction, then the trailing stop is activated. The position will be closed using the smart trailing system

2 - If the position goes into a loss-making direction, then the averaging function is applied using pending orders

Input variables:

LOTS SETTINGS

Size of the first order - Volume to open an order

Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot

STOCHASTIC INPUTS

K Period - The period of the main (fast) line of the Stochastic oscillator

D Period - The period of the signal line of the oscillator, in fact it is a moving average from the% K line

Slowing - Adjust the smoothing of the %K and %D lines

MA Averaging Method Stochastic - Calculates the %D line, works like a moving average

Price oscillator - Applied prices for calculating the oscillator

Up level (Max 100) - Setting the overbought line

Low level (Min 1) - Setting the oversold line

Signals Order - Order for opening orders (Buy-Sell-Buy or any Buy-Byu Sell-Sell signals)

AVERAGING SETTINGS

Multiplier for size of orders - Volume multiplier for pending orders, each subsequent open order in the grid will be larger than the previous one by this factor

Step for pending orders - Adjustment of the step between orders in the basket of pending positions, measured in points

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Trailing Start - After opening a market order when passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order, measured in points

Trailing Step - After passing the specified step, Trailing will follow the price

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

Maximum spread in points - Maximum allowable spread for opening orders

Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots

Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of EA orders

Comments of the EA's orders - Comment for EA's orders

Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow to open OP_BUY orders

Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow to open OP_SELL orders

Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after closing

Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font size in panel - adjusting the font size on the panel



