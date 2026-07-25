AW Stochastic EA MT5
- Experts
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AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 25 July 2026
- Activations: 15
Automated advanced trading system. The EA trades on the signals of the classic Stochastic indicator. To exit positions, it uses an intelligent trailing system and averaging using pending orders.
Advantages:
- Fully automated trading system
- Customizable oscillator signals for robot operation
- Intuitively easy setting of input variables
- Suitable for all types of instruments and any timeframes
- Built-in adjustable trailing system
Note! The indicator lines are not displayed in the EA
Strategy:
The Stochastic indicator allows you to determine: using the overbought and oversold values, an excessively low or high price level and the possibility for a price reversal
The stochastic oscillator consists of two lines, on a scale from 0 to 100. Anything above the top line is overbought, anything below the bottom line is oversold.
Recommended values: 80/20 for conservative work, 70/30 for aggressive work
Oscillator lines: %K, displays the current closing price in relation to the selected price range
%D – the usual simple moving average calculated on the basis of the %K line, also adjusting the level of smoothing, the lower the value, the sharper the fluctuations
Market Entry:
The signal to enter a short position is the crossing of the overbought level (80%) by the %K line from top to bottom. Similarly, a signal to buy is the crossing of the oversold level (20%) by the K% line from the bottom up
Recommended values are from 10/3/3 to 21/14/14
Exit from a position:
After the adviser opens an order:
1 - If the position goes in a profitable direction, then the trailing stop is activated. The position will be closed using the smart trailing system
2 - If the position goes into a loss-making direction, then the averaging function is applied using pending orders
Input variables:
LOTS SETTINGS
Size of the first order - Volume to open an order
Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation.
Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot
STOCHASTIC INPUTS
K Period - The period of the main (fast) line of the Stochastic oscillator
D Period - The period of the signal line of the oscillator, in fact it is a moving average from the% K line
Slowing - Adjust the smoothing of the %K and %D lines
MA Averaging Method Stochastic - Calculates the %D line, works like a moving average
Price oscillator - Applied prices for calculating the oscillator
Up level (Max 100) - Setting the overbought line
Low level (Min 1) - Setting the oversold line
Signals Order - Order for opening orders (Buy-Sell-Buy or any Buy-Byu Sell-Sell signals)
AVERAGING SETTINGS
Multiplier for size of orders - Volume multiplier for pending orders, each subsequent open order in the grid will be larger than the previous one by this factor
Step for pending orders - Adjustment of the step between orders in the basket of pending positions, measured in points
TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS
Trailing Start - After opening a market order when passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order, measured in points
Trailing Step - After passing the specified step, Trailing will follow the price
PROTECTION SETTINGS
Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum spread in points - Maximum allowable spread for opening orders
Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type
ADVISOR SETTINGS
Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of EA orders
Comments of the EA's orders - Comment for EA's orders
Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow to open OP_BUY orders
Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow to open OP_SELL orders
Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after closing
Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
Font size in panel - adjusting the font size on the panel