Alpha bullish engine

Alpha Bullish Engine MT5

Overview

Alpha Bullish Engine is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and trade high-quality market bullish opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and capital preservation.

Built with a combination of trend analysis, momentum assessment, and intelligent trade management, the EA is designed to operate in favorable market conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure during less suitable environments.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading

  • Advanced market condition filtering

  • Intelligent trade execution

  • Dynamic risk-based position sizing

  • Fixed lot size option

  • Automatic break-even management

  • Partial profit-taking functionality

  • Optional trailing stop management

  • Daily drawdown protection

  • Consecutive loss protection

  • Trading session controls

  • Built-in performance dashboard

  • Magic Number support for multi-EA environments

Risk Management

Risk management is at the core of Alpha Bullish Engine. The system provides multiple layers of protection to help traders maintain discipline and consistency.

Features include:

  • Configurable risk percentage per trade

  • Daily equity protection

  • Automatic trading suspension after a specified number of consecutive losses

  • Stop Loss management

  • Break-even protection

  • Partial position management

Dashboard

The integrated dashboard provides real-time account and trading information, including:

  • Balance

  • Equity

  • Margin statistics

  • Free margin

  • Spread monitoring

  • Trading session status

  • Market condition status

  • Daily performance statistics

Recommended Usage

Alpha Bullish Engine is best used on highly liquid markets with stable trading conditions. Users are encouraged to perform their own testing and optimization based on their broker, trading instrument, and risk preferences, currently use it on GBP/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/AUD & XAU/USD pairs only.

Important Notice

Trading foreign exchange, indices, commodities, and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before trading live and use appropriate risk management at all times.

FOR GBP/USD & EUR/USD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=20, FOR EUR/AUD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=40 AND FOR XAU/USD SET STOPLOSS VALUE=600 MAKE SURE FOR THESE CURRENCIES YOUR BROKER'S PRICE SCALE IS 5 DIGIT DECIMALS WHILE FOR XAU/USD YOUR BROKER'S PRICE SCALE MUST BE 2 DIGITS DECIMALS. Make sure your Lot size is divisible by 2 for partial close setting to function.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Alpha bearish engine
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Alpha Bearish Engine Overview Alpha Bearish Engine is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered to identify and execute high-probability bearish trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control and capital protection. The system combines proprietary market analysis techniques, trend evaluation, momentum assessment, and intelligent trade management to participate in favorable market conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure during uncertain environments. Key Features A
Day Trading Signals
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Day Trading Indicator – A Smarter Way to Find High-Probability Trading Opportunities The Day Trading Indicator is designed to simplify your market analysis while helping you make more confident trading decisions. Instead of relying on a single timeframe, the indicator encourages a professional multi-timeframe confirmation approach. When a signal appears on the H4 timeframe , your next step is to switch to the M15 timeframe and look for a matching signal in the same direction. If the M15 signal c
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