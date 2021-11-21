FW 2WPR MTF

Indicator based trading according to the price analysis of bars, the most popular among traders. The indicators calculated based on larger periods are used for identification of a stable trend on the market, and the ones calculated based on smaller periods are used for entering the market after a correction. The oscillators with overbought and oversold levels have a special place in indicator-based trading. The values of such indicators are subjected to wave structure - the higher waves (chart timeframes) are formed on the basis of the smaller ones. The correct analysis of such oscillators allows to enter the market on almost every wave. The most effective is the simultaneous analysis of the market using oscillators with large and small calculation periods on all timeframes. However, this obvious approach often confuses traders when determining the moment to enter the market. This happens because it is easy to become confused when switching the charts, as the indicator values from different periods may contradict each other. The FW-2WPR_MTF allows to estimate the overall picture of values of the WPR indicator with different periods on all timeframes simultaneously, which significantly increases the accuracy of market entries. By selecting the information on the required timeframe it is possible to adjust the indicator for any kind of trading.


Features of the FW-2WPR_MTF indicator

  • displays the WPR of two periods on the same chart
  • it is possible to monitor the WPR values on all timeframes without switching


Advantages of the FW-2WPR_MTF indicator

The analysis of the indicator values helps to determine:

  • market entry point at the time of the trend beginning impulse
  • market entry point during a correction
  • trend weakening time
  • trend changing time


Indicator Settings

  • SlowWPRPeriod - period of the slow WPR
  • FastWPRPeriod - period of the fast WPR
  • ShowBars - the number of bars in history to display the indicator
  • ShowInfoPanel - display the information panel
  • textColor, DnColor, UpColor - settings of the indicator colors
  • Show the data of M1 TF - MN1 TF - settings for the display of the indicator values on the corresponding timeframes of the information panel
Video FW 2WPR MTF
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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Volume Ticks ResSup
Sergey Zhukov
4.57 (7)
Indicators
The market price is moved by the market makers with large amounts of equity. The only way to understand intentions of big players is to track their activity by concentration of volumes on one level or another. Volume Ticks ResSup draws a level with the maximum concentration of a tick volume since the beginning of a day. In most cases, such level is an actual support or resistance level. Parameters ColorLevelSupport - support line color; ColorLevelResistance - resistance line color; BarsDayCount
Hummingbird
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Experts
The Expert Advisor is based on the momentum of the price rate of change. When the speed of the price begins to increase sharply, the EA opens an order in the direction of its movement. Rate of Change is defined as the distance of StepPrice ticks that the price has moved for the period of TimePrice seconds. In contrast to the standard algorithm, virtual levels are modified not only after the TimePrice time, but also after the change of direction of the price movement—momentum. The built-in filter
Important Levels ResSup
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
The main rule of the profitable trading is opening trades in the direction of a trend. You can define the current trend using fractal analysis. Important Levels ResSup displays important price levels on the chart. The breakthrough of those levels shows the price direction. The data panel allows you to track the current trends on all timeframes. The current timeframe's important level values are shown in the comments. The indicator can be useful for traders working by levels. It can also be a par
ProfileVolumesMarket
Sergey Zhukov
5 (3)
Indicators
The ProfileVolumesMarket indicator calculates tick volume on each price level in a selected range. Volume is vital when determining strength and therefore significance of price levels. The calculation range is set by a trader by means of moving two vertical lines. Thus the indicator allows to track important levels on different steps of a symbol price formation. A histogram of volume profile can be displayed on the chart (or removed from the chart) if you press "ON" ("OFF") button. When you chan
AutoFiboLevels
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
The indicator is created for professional trading by Fibonacci levels. AutoFiboLevels plots Fibonacci retracement and extension levels on impulse and corrective wave. The indicator unambiguously interprets a market situation. Points of extremum for level plotting are calculated using fractal analysis. A trader can independently set retracement and extension levels and calculation time frame adjusting the indicator for various strategies. Parameters: WorkTF - time frame for indicator calculation
TrendLineColor
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
The indicator calculation is based on the analysis of the price characteristics of bars and is adjusted by the ATR value. The degree of the ATR influence is determined by the ratio. The color scheme of the indicator depends on the direction of the current trend. A change in the trend is displayed by an arrow and a corresponding message. Depending on the strategy chosen by the trader, this indicator can be used to generate market entry signals, to place stop loss or close trades, and can also be
OnlyTrend
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
The indicator has been developed as a trading system component. It has proven to be an efficient technical tool when following a trend. The indicator shows the most suitable market entry points. It can be especially useful to those who add to positions after corrections in the trend direction. When a signal appears, the indicator generates an alert. The settings contain the depth of the indicator display history and ability to disable alerts. The signal is generated upon closing of the current
ImportantZoneResSup
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
The main rule of the profitable trading is opening trades in the direction of a trend. You can define the current trend using fractal analysis. The Important Zone ResSup indicator displays important price support and resistance levels on the chart. The breakthrough or bounce from those levels shows further price direction. The data panel allows you to track the current trends on all timeframes. The current timeframe's important level values are shown in the comments. The indicator can be useful
RBCI hist
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
The RBCI hist indicator is an adaptive trend histogram, that eliminates noise using a Low-pass filter, which passes the lower frequencies and cuts off hight frequencies of the price fluctuations. The signal (depending on the strategy chosen by trader) is the intersection of the zero line by the indicator, as well as the change in the histogram color. The change in the histogram color serves as an early signal for opening positions towards the trend. The position of the indicator relative to the
Volume Impuls VSA
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
The Volume Impuls VSA indicator paints a histogram of volumes tading into account the bar direction and comparing it with the volume of previous bars. The volume of the rising and falling trend are painted respectively in blue and in red. If the current volume exceeds the volumes of the opposite direction, an impulse is formed. Accordingly, the impulse of the upward and downward trends are painted in blue and orange. Also the indicator displays three levels, based on which you can easily compare
Spring
Sergey Zhukov
Experts
This multifunctional Expert Advisor has been created in the form of a designer and is suitable both automatic and manual trading. Its main advantage is the ability to select and adjust the strategy for the current market conditions. To recover from the drawdown, the EA fully utilizes the feature of the currency market - the price cannot remain in a narrow channel for a long time. A breakout of the flat in one direction or another is inevitable. So, by placing orders in the breakout direction, yo
FW Stochastic MTF
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
Stochastic is the indicator used by traders the most. This version allows to extract the maximum amount of information without hassle of constantly switching between the timeframes and, thereby, greatly simplifies working with it. This is a standard Stochastic oscillator provided with an info panel displaying the current relative position of %K and %D lines on all timeframes. The info panel is intuitive and easy to use. The oscillator is especially useful in scalping techniques when you need to
ADX Info MTF
Sergey Zhukov
Indicators
ADX is one of the indicators most commonly used by traders. This version allows to extract the maximum amount of information without hassle of constantly switching between the timeframes and, thereby, greatly simplifies working with it. This is a standard ADX indicator provided with an info panel displaying the current relative position of -DM and +DM lines on all timeframes. Blue circle - uptrend. Red circle - downtrend. Yellow circle - no trend. Blue arrow - (+DM) > (-DM); Red arrow - (-DM) >
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