L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator

5

Direct translation of blackcat's L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator.

Get push notifications on your phone app when a signal bar has formed.

Historical signals are shown with buy/sell arrow right on the main chart.

Indicator uses two data calculations to check for a cross below 25% level (a signal to go long) and above 75% level (a signal to short).

For any further questions feel free to contact me directly. Including requests for product improvements.

Reviews 1
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:40 
 

Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Trend director
Artis Bergs
Indicators
Two lines are being drawn in a separate window. And both are representing an angle of a trendline. One trendline is measured going across two price highs, but the other is measured across two lows. You get to choose the period from which the first price high and first price low is being determined. The second high and low comes from identical time period preceding the first one. Feel free to experiment with the period count until you get the confirmation you are looking for.
Market Speed indicator
Artis Bergs
Indicators
Line1: simple calculation of change in closing price for the chosen input period - named Velocity. Line2: simple calculation of change in velocity for the chosen input period - named Acceleration. Feel free to play with the input periods to find a profitable combination. For faster results it is best to do it in MT Optimizer. Can assist in either manual or automatic trading.
Hide Stops
Artis Bergs
Utilities
This is an Expert that gives you a control panel with two buttons - 'Hide Stops' and 'Show Stops'. With a click of a button you can hide your stoploss and takeprofit levels from your broker and restore them if necessary. When levels are hidden Expert tracks orders in the background and closes them as soon as the price exceeds hidden levels. It is not opening new orders just working with existing ones, only stoploss and takeprofit levels are not visible to the market. Choose zero as magic number
L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator v5
Artis Bergs
Indicators
L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator v5 is a simple translation of blackcat's work from pine script (language used by TradingView platform) to mql5. It generates buy and sell signals when two calculated buffers cross over each other in the oversold and overbought oscillator territory. Current version does not offer any changable inputs, but could be easily added in the modified version if requested.
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DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:40 
 

Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

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