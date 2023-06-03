The Relative Strength Index(RSI) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an innovative trading tool designed for traders who want to effectively monitor multiple currency pairs simultaneously. By utilizing the powerful RSI indicator, this scanner provides a comprehensive overview of market conditions, helping traders identify potential trading opportunities across various timeframes.

This indicator offers significant advantages by presenting crucial signals in a user-friendly format. Traders can customize settings according to their strategies, making it an ideal solution for both novice and experienced traders aiming to enhance their market analysis and decision-making processes.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to read signals for automated trading.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual reading.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid execution and compatibility with historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Sends MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, so you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Provides real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for monitoring on the go.

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events, allowing remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant overview of market conditions.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, enhancing market analysis efficiency.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes, providing flexibility for various trading strategies.

Customizable Input Parameters: Allows users to tailor settings according to their trading preferences and strategies.

The Relative Strength Index(RSI) Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an essential tool for traders using RSI strategies, designed to optimize trading efficiency and decision-making. Experience the power of enhanced market analysis with this dedicated MT4 product.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

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