Shooting Star pattern mh
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.11
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.
- - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.
- - Indicator detects bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart: Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
- - It is great to use this indicator during the Downtrend or Sideways market conditions!
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.