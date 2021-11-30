Candlestick Patterns Analytics is a powerful tool for analyzing candlestick patterns. Do you trade based on candlestick patterns? Then Candlestick Patterns Analytics is designed for you.





The undeniable advantage of the indicator:

Predicts trading result when trading candlestick patterns;

Uses statistical data based on the history of the selected symbol and timeframe.





What the indicator does

Finds and marks on the chart 29 candlestick patterns;

Draws arrows to indicate the classical and statistical trade direction;





Description of Input Parameters

ShowTable - Show/hide the table;

Show/hide the table; Candle_X - the serial number of the candlestick after pattern formation, a detailed report for which will be displayed in the table;

the serial number of the candlestick after pattern formation, a detailed report for which will be displayed in the table; Spread - the average symbol spread in points;

the average symbol spread in points; MinCount - the minimum number of candlestick patterns in history for the calculation of statistic;

the minimum number of candlestick patterns in history for the calculation of statistic; MinWin - the minimum percent of the winning direction;

the minimum percent of the winning direction; MinMathExp - the minimum mathematical expectation in points;

the minimum mathematical expectation in points; TextSize - text size, determines the size of the table and text of candlestick pattern names on the chart;

text size, determines the size of the table and text of candlestick pattern names on the chart; ShowText - show the text of candlestick pattern names on the chart;

show the text of candlestick pattern names on the chart; TextColor - the color of the text of candlestick pattern names on the chart;

the color of the text of candlestick pattern names on the chart; Alert Classic - alert for classical trading;

alert for classical trading; Alert Statistics - alert for statistical trading;

alert for statistical trading; ---------- Candlestick Patterns ------------- - separators;

- separators; AdvanceBlock - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; BeltHoldLine - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; CounterattackLines - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; DarkCloudCover - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Doji - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Engulfing - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; EveningStar - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Gap - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; GravestoneDoji - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Hammer - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; HangingMan - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Harami - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; InvertedHammer - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; LongLeggedDoji - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; MatHoldPattern - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; MorningStar - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; OnNeckLine - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Piercing - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; SeparatingLines - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ShootingStar - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; SideBySideWhite - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; StalledPattern - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; TasukiGap - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ThreeCrows - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ThreeLineStrike - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ThreeMethods - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ThreeWhiteSoldiers - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Tweezer - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; UpsideGapTwoCrows - candlestick pattern;





Description of the table

History block (screenshot 2):

Model - pattern name;

- pattern name; Type - classical trade direction;

- classical trade direction; Count - the number of patterns in history.

Buy trading block (screenshot 2):

Count - the number of winning patterns;

- the number of winning patterns; Win, % - the percent of winning patterns;

- the percent of winning patterns; Summ Close - the amount of wins since the opening of the first candlestick after the pattern till the close of the "X"th candlestick;

- the amount of wins since the opening of the first candlestick after the pattern till the close of the "X"th candlestick; AV - average gain in points;

- average gain in points; Summ High - the sum of highs in the range from the opening of the first candlestick after the pattern till the close of the "X"th candlestick;

- the sum of highs in the range from the opening of the first candlestick after the pattern till the close of the "X"th candlestick; AV - the average high in points;

- the average high in points; ME - mathematical expectation of profit in points.

Sell trading block (screenshot 3):

Count - the number of winning patterns;

- the number of winning patterns; Win, % - the percent of winning patterns;

- the percent of winning patterns; Summ Close - the amount of wins since the opening of the first candlestick after the pattern till the close of the "X"th candlestick;

- the amount of wins since the opening of the first candlestick after the pattern till the close of the "X"th candlestick; AV - average gain in points;

- average gain in points; Summ Low - the sum of lows in the range from the opening of the first candlestick after the pattern till the close of the "X"th candlestick;

- the sum of lows in the range from the opening of the first candlestick after the pattern till the close of the "X"th candlestick; AV - the average high in points;

- the average high in points; ME - mathematical expectation of profit in points.

Candlestick analysis block (screenshot 3):

X = 4 - the number of the candlestick after the pattern, a detailed report for which will be displayed (Block 2 and Block 3);

- the number of the candlestick after the pattern, a detailed report for which will be displayed (Block 2 and Block 3); 1 - 8 - candlestick after the pattern, for which a brief conclusion will be presented.

Cells Count, Win, ME are colored in green if the appropriate values are exceeded.

Cells X, 1 -8 - when exceeded simultaneously.

For example, on the attached screenshots, we can select good working patterns for the analyzed pair and timeframe: AdvanceBlock Down (Buy), BeltHoldLine Down (Buy), CounterattackLines Down (Sell).

Only a few patterns can be tested in the Strategy Tester.

It is recommended to use the Candlestick Patterns Custom indicator in Expert Advisors.