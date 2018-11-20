SFT Trend Chart

Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics.

This indicator determines the direction of the local movement and colors the candles on the chart in the appropriate color.





Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement





Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency





Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features Does not redraw.

Additional parameters for fine tuning.

Works on all timeframes and symbols.

Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Suitable for manual trading and development of Expert Advisors. For more accurate entries and additional confirmation of signals, it can be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Setting up the indicator

Deep Bars - indicator period;

- indicator period; Sensitivity - indicator sensitivity, the smaller the number the more sensitive;

- indicator sensitivity, the smaller the number the more sensitive; Price - prices on which the indicator is built;

- prices on which the indicator is built; MA1 Mode - the method of calculating the first moving average used in the calculations;

- the method of calculating the first moving average used in the calculations; MA2 Mode - the method of calculating the second moving average used in the calculations;

- the method of calculating the second moving average used in the calculations; MA3 Mode - the method of calculating the third moving average used in the calculations; Trading Recommendations When a red candle appears, open Sell or Put (for options)

When a blue candle appears, open Buy or Call (for options)

The trade direction should correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe.

Exit the trades at a reverse signal or at the defined SL and TP levels.

When using SL and TP, set SL beyond the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL.

Well proven in collaboration with the indicator SFT Local Trend Signal Other trading options are also possible, you can develop the most convenient tactics for you in the process of trading. Additional information and a more detailed overview of trading methods can be seen here: Trading strategies with indicator SFT Trend Chart



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