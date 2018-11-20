SFT Trend Chart

Opening positions in the direction of the trend is one of the most common trading tactics.

This indicator determines the direction of the local movement and colors the candles on the chart in the appropriate color.

Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the movement

Thanks to the flexible settings you can use on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency

Can be used when working with binary options


Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw.
  • Additional parameters for fine tuning.
  • Works on all timeframes and symbols.
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)
  • Suitable for manual trading and development of Expert Advisors.

For more accurate entries and additional confirmation of signals, it can be used in conjunction with other indicators.


Setting up the indicator

  • Deep Bars - indicator period;
  • Sensitivity - indicator sensitivity, the smaller the number the more sensitive;
  • Price - prices on which the indicator is built;
  • MA1 Mode - the method of calculating the first moving average used in the calculations;
  • MA2 Mode - the method of calculating the second moving average used in the calculations;
  • MA3 Mode - the method of calculating the third moving average used in the calculations;

Trading Recommendations

  • When a red candle appears, open Sell or Put (for options)
  • When a blue candle appears, open Buy or Call (for options)
  • The trade direction should correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher timeframe.
  • Exit the trades at a reverse signal or at the defined SL and TP levels.
  • When using SL and TP, set SL beyond the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 SL.
  • Well proven in collaboration with the indicator SFT Local Trend Signal

Other trading options are also possible, you can develop the most convenient tactics for you in the process of trading.

Additional information and a more detailed overview of trading methods can be seen here:

Trading strategies with indicator SFT Trend Chart


We wish you a stable and profitable trading.

Thank you for using our software.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
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IQ Gold Gann Levels
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Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
The indicator calculates critical price levels. If the level is red, the price has passed it downwards; if the level is blue, the price has passed it upwards. If the price is approaching the blue level from below, that level will most probably be broken through. If the price is approaching it from above, there will most probably be a rollback. Similarly, if the price is approaching the red level from above, the level will most probably be broken through. If the price is approaching it from below
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
The indicator builds fractals on extrema of the OsMA indicator Appears on the chart as a fractal or a fractal channel. It has a flexible setting and, in contrast to the standard fractals, lags only by 1 bar. Settings: DeepBars - the indicator's depth of display; Sensitivity_1_or_2 - 1 - for small periods of OsMA, 2 - for large periods; Arrow_or_channel - display on the chart fractals or channel; FastMA - period of the fast moving average;  SlowMA - period of slow moving average;  SignalSMA - per
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5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions. It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions. Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument. Does not redraw its readings. You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price. Settings: Period_FF = 7 - indicator period Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in % Wish you all su
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
The indicator colors bars displaying prices of overbought and oversold areas on the chart. It will help you to estimate moments when market climate changes and the price has its local extreme values. It can be used both independently and as a good supplement to any channel trading system. And this indicator is easy-to-use in expert advisors due to usage of indicator buffers instead of graphical objects. Settings ExtPeriod = 100 — indicator period; Sensitivity = 80 — indicator sensitivity.
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
A classic indicator with advanced features for more accurate display of the market situation. All settings of all moving averages are available, such as the moving average type and the priced used in its calculation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters provide the ability of fine tuning. Distinctive features Does not redraw. Additional parameters for fine tuning. Displayed as a line or as a histogram. Works on all timeframes a
SFT Full MACD overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Full OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
SFT Local Trend Signal
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
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SFT Trend Tape
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
One of the main components of successful trading is the correct determination of the direction of the market. This indicator shows the general directionality of the price movement and is painted in the corresponding color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; Works on all timeframes and symbols
SFT Bullet Arrow
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Arrow indicator, for determining price reversals Arrow appears on the closed bar Allows you to enter the transaction at the very beginning of the turn Can be used on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Suitable for working with binary options Distinctive features Determines the price correction; Advanced settings for fine tuning; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.) Suitab
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Thippeswamaiah Jmath J M
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Thippeswamaiah Jmath J M 2022.10.05 06:06 
 

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Artem Kuzmin
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Reply from developer Artem Kuzmin 2022.10.05 13:02
thx)
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