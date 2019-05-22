PipFinite Exit EDGE

4.83
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
    ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ Ꝏ⁪⁪ PipFinite
    40 products
  • Version: 7.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed?

In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering.

Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers.


Never Miss An Exit Signal Again

Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart ► www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558


How To Trade

You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal

  • Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal.
  • Close your Sell orders if you receive an Exit Sell Signal.

The indicator generates 2 types of signals

  • Normal Exit (Cross with Box) - Can be used to close scalps and short term trades.
  • Strong Exit (Cross with Circle) - Higher probability signal. Can be used to close trend and swing trades.


Advantages

  • Generates instant exit signals based on price action & volatility.
  • Powerful prediction algorithm that minimizes lag but maintains acceptable accuracy.
  • Provides an alternate exit strategy to your existing trading system.
        • Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.
        • Signals strictly on the "Open of the bar"
        • Works in all symbols and all timeframes.
        • Integrated pop-up, email, push notification and sound alerts.
        • Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.


        Parameters

        • Period - the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
        • Volatility - the factor used to filter exit signals.
        • Maximum History Bars - the maximum number of bars used for calculation.
        • Misc Parameters - controls the universal visibility of objects and buffers.
        • Display Parameters - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.
        • Graphics Parameters - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.
        • Dashboard Parameters - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.
        • Alert Parameters - controls the alert options enabled.


        User Manual

        For more information ► Click Here


        Reviews 166
        Wong Hook Sam
        220
        Wong Hook Sam 2024.01.02 14:29 
         

        good indicator

        Saya pann
        1047
        Saya pann 2023.09.01 07:02 
         

        Very good and Useful indi!

        una10fx
        29
        una10fx 2023.05.23 05:27 
         

        Good Indicator. Very useful!!

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        Filter:
        Nath33line
        19
        Nath33line 2024.07.08 18:30 
         

        Hello, Pipfinite Exit Edge indicator not working on my VPS

        Wong Hook Sam
        220
        Wong Hook Sam 2024.01.02 14:29 
         

        good indicator

        lauro1956
        5822
        lauro1956 2023.12.07 17:30 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        mopheus black
        454
        mopheus black 2023.09.19 12:32 
         

        Nice Tool! But it will be good, when the alarm works only what you choose. I´m use only strong signals, but I received also normal signals.....If you clear this point...it will be perfect. Thanks

        Saya pann
        1047
        Saya pann 2023.09.01 07:02 
         

        Very good and Useful indi!

        una10fx
        29
        una10fx 2023.05.23 05:27 
         

        Good Indicator. Very useful!!

        kemdo2000
        356
        kemdo2000 2023.02.06 00:36 
         

        Hello, I have just purchased the exit edge. Please send me the exit edge scanner. Also can you please add me to your Telegram group

        deimy
        553
        deimy 2022.04.06 18:51 
         

        Great Indicator. Very helpful. Highly recommended

        Fajar Alam
        1953
        Fajar Alam 2022.01.29 07:56 
         

        Very good indicator and no repainting, its appear on open candle. Im using it to exit collect profit in critical point and some times to reentry

        Yuvaraja Naidu Ammarayson
        490
        Yuvaraja Naidu Ammarayson 2022.01.10 08:38 
         

        Very good indicator

        GoodMorningg
        535
        GoodMorningg 2021.12.07 14:43 
         

        Меня очень порадовал этот индикатор! Спасибо

        Yuki Horii
        193
        Yuki Horii 2021.10.26 17:09 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Junichi Isono
        1174
        Junichi Isono 2021.10.07 22:13 
         

        Very good indicator

        KJ Kim
        135
        KJ Kim 2021.09.27 05:47 
         

        Omg..it's repainting indicator..

        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        140571
        Reply from developer Karlo Wilson Vendiola 2021.10.09 12:01
        Exit Edge Never Repaints
        Exit Edge signals are generated on candle open
        .
        Means that the "arrow" will move to the bars high/low for visual purpose only in order not to cover the candles body. But the signal is on the open. The arrow will NOT disappear or NOT repaint on the current candle it is drawn
        .
        As the candle range (high or low) increases, the arrow will move to the high/low just for visual clarity
        .
        The reason why the signal is at the "open" is that traders can exit their trades anytime during the candle formation
        .
        .
        Example From Here
        .
        If you are using it on the weekly timeframe, the signal will happen on the beginning of the week (monday) BUT you can exit your trade anytime within the week which is monday to Friday
        .
        When we are using close bar indicators, then we will only exit on friday since signal will be on the close of the weekly candle
        .
        Exit edge is an open bar type signal indicator
        .
        .
        To maximize the use of Trend Pro indicator, we recommend
        (1) Exit Edge Pro Scanner 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558
        (2) Joining our “Private Telegram Group” to learn the different profitable strategies the indicator can be combined plus, tons of unique and Free indicators only available to the Group Members
        You can check out 👉 https://t.me/pipfinite/507
        hakim1nad
        31
        hakim1nad 2021.09.12 21:40 
         

        Awesome!

        vinoj06
        83
        vinoj06 2021.09.09 07:44 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Flammingmouse
        146
        Flammingmouse 2021.09.05 13:11 
         

        Great. Useful for day trading.

        Ace241280
        798
        Ace241280 2021.08.30 14:19 
         

        Very good indicator

        Kelvin Mesmin
        713
        Kelvin Mesmin 2021.08.28 06:10 
         

        Great indicator, Also good for confirmation of entries if you know how to time the market right.

        Bz Str2 Strat
        181
        Bz Str2 Strat 2021.08.16 18:04 
         

        Nice Tool!

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