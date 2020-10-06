Supreme Commander
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 27 June 2022
- Activations: 5
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023.
We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.
It includes the following indicators:
- Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator
- Average Directional Movement Index
- Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears
- Commodity Channel Index; DeMarker
- Force Index; Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
- Moving Averages
- MACD
- Moving Flow Index (MFI)
- Parabolic Sar
- Relative Strenght Index (RSI)
- Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
- Stochastic Oscillator
- Williams Percent Range (WPR)
The main goal for this algorithm is to determine accurately the perfect moment to buy or to sell to achieve huge profitable movements.
- The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginners.
- The signals can be used for manual trading (short-term or long-term trading), scalping or binaries.
Unique features:
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Excellent precision and adaptability to the market
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Accurately calculate the market trend
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It calculates and indicates the strongest of buying or selling
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It includes a dashboard which shows the result of the calculation indicating [strong buy-buy-strong sell-sell or neutral]
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No repaintings
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Works in all the time frames, pairs, symbols and 16 indicators minimum (to be increased)
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Very visual (speedometer) and simple to use it
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Possibility to change the settings instantly
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No minimum account balance
How to use it
Step 1.- Select the indicators desired and the TimeFrames desired (or just use the default ones)
Step 2.- Check the results showed on the dashboard to know instant information about the market.
Step 3.- Buy or sell according to the speedometer
Input Parameters:
- Visual Rectangular Speedometer: In case you can't see the circular speedometer or you simply don't like it, you can use the rectangular version
- Alerts: Short and Long Term alerts when the speedometer enters in SELL/BUY or Strong SELL/BUY zone.
- Indicators: To can turn ON or OFF the indicators you want to use.
- Time Frames: To can turn ON or OFF the timeframes you want to use.
- Indicators Inputs: To modify some of the inputs from the indicators in case you need a more specific combination.
Aditional Notes
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Calculations for the Speedometer will be calculated according to the indicators and timeframes selected.
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The default inputs for all the indicators are already optimized to work under most of the markets and conditions. But you can modify them using your prefered ones.
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This is a heavy indicator, running on multiple timeframes and doing complex calculations for the speedometer. Backtesting such indicators is always slower than normal indicators. Therefore we recommend to backtest it using the option "control prices" instead of "every tick".
Your opinion is important to us, please leave a comment. Thank you.
I would like to thank Ramon at first, and then I would like to thank the Mathematic Trading team, this indicator changes the perspective of graphics. This system, which consists of 16 indicators' instant right-hand signals in one place, makes my work easier and keeps trend tracking strong. I hope that the updates will continue and I hope that this software will come to better places. <