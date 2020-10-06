Supreme Commander

4.13

The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023.

We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling. 

It includes the following indicators:

  • Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator
  • Average Directional Movement Index
  • Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears 
  • Commodity Channel Index; DeMarker 
  • Force Index; Ichimoku Kinko Hyo 
  • Moving Averages 
  • MACD 
  • Moving Flow Index (MFI)
  • Parabolic Sar 
  • Relative Strenght Index (RSI)
  • Relative Vigor Index (RVI)
  • Stochastic Oscillator 
  • Williams Percent Range (WPR)

The main goal for this algorithm is to determine accurately the perfect moment to buy or to sell to achieve huge profitable movements.

The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginners.

The signals can be used for manual trading (short-term or long-term trading), scalping or binaries.

Unique features:

  • Excellent precision and adaptability to the market 

  • Accurately calculate the market trend

  • It calculates and indicates the strongest of buying or selling 

  • It includes a dashboard which shows the result of the calculation indicating [strong buy-buy-strong sell-sell or neutral]

  • No repaintings

  • Works in all the time frames, pairs, symbols and 16 indicators minimum (to be increased)

  • Very visual (speedometer) and simple to use it 

  • Possibility to change the settings instantly

  • No minimum account balance

How to use it

Step 1.-  Select the indicators desired and the TimeFrames desired (or just use the default ones)

Step 2.- Check the results showed on the dashboard to know instant information about the market.

Step 3.- Buy or sell according to the speedometer 

Input Parameters:

  • Visual Rectangular Speedometer: In case you can't see the circular speedometer or you simply don't like it, you can use the rectangular version
  • Alerts: Short and Long Term alerts when the speedometer enters in SELL/BUY or Strong SELL/BUY zone.
  • Indicators: To can turn ON or OFF the indicators you want to use.
  • Time Frames: To can turn ON or OFF the timeframes you want to use.
  • Indicators Inputs: To modify some of the inputs from the indicators in case you need a more specific combination.

Aditional Notes

  • Calculations for the Speedometer will be calculated according to the indicators and timeframes selected. 

  • The default inputs for all the indicators are already optimized to work under most of the markets and conditions. But you can modify them using your prefered ones.

  • This is a heavy indicator, running on multiple timeframes and doing complex calculations for the speedometer. Backtesting such indicators is always slower than normal indicators. Therefore we recommend to backtest it using the option "control prices" instead of "every tick". 

Your opinion is important to us, please leave a comment. Thank you.


Reviews 9
geceler001
58
geceler001 2021.08.01 12:20 
 

I would like to thank Ramon at first, and then I would like to thank the Mathematic Trading team, this indicator changes the perspective of graphics. This system, which consists of 16 indicators' instant right-hand signals in one place, makes my work easier and keeps trend tracking strong. I hope that the updates will continue and I hope that this software will come to better places. &lt;

Richard Caughell
1577
Richard Caughell 2021.03.30 23:18 
 

This product operates at a different level

片山貴文
92
片山貴文 2020.12.16 18:53 
 

With this indicator, you can trade easily. It allows you to see what is happening without having to display multiple oscillators. However, I use oscillators when I trade, and I can trade in a dramatically shorter time. I heard that there are plans for future updates.

I expect it to be even more accurate than it is now.

If possible, I would like to see a future prediction function and a function to search for other currency pairs that have an advantage.

I know this is a luxury order.

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The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
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IGOR KIRIANEN
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The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
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Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
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5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
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This indicator is created by using an exclusive algorithm to indicate you Buy or Sell in an accurate way all the possibles reversals within a normalized trending bands. The main goal for this algorithm is to achieve fast profitable movements and aggressive retracement. Thanks to the normalized bands, using the noises of the market. We have added the "Golden Trade", we define it as the perfect order:   For those orders that had the perfect entry price. They were always in profit, or the final pr
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1965rex
224
1965rex 2025.04.07 08:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ramon Sobrevals Arce
12862
Reply from developer Ramon Sobrevals Arce 2025.04.08 09:03
We are sad our indicator did not please you, but let me inform you:
- Push notifications delays isn't the indicators fault but your own terminal.
- We are working on a new table resolution able to fit everyone's, but at this moment, we provide personalized versions for those users who ask us. If you want we can provide you with a patched version than matches your computer's resolution.
Marcos Barahona
125
Marcos Barahona 2025.01.12 18:25 
 

Hola a todos, He rentado este indicador en dos oportunidades, hasta el momento mi experiencia ha sido satisfactoria, agradezco a Ramón y su equipo, por este buen desarrollo. Me gustaría hacer una sugerencia para una aproxima actualización, y es que puedan agregar un botón configurable para hacer visible u ocultar el indicador, una vez se haya abierto la operación u operaciones, dado su tamaño. Dejaría el gráfico más despejado para el seguimiento. Agradeceré la respuesta.

Ramon Sobrevals Arce
12862
Reply from developer Ramon Sobrevals Arce 2025.01.13 09:08
Hola Marcos, gracias por tu comentario y tu sugerencia.
Tenemos previsto añadir una función para modificar el tamaño del indicador u ocultarlo cuando sea necesario. Lo actualizaremos tan pronto como sea posible.
Gracias.
geceler001
58
geceler001 2021.08.01 12:20 
 

I would like to thank Ramon at first, and then I would like to thank the Mathematic Trading team, this indicator changes the perspective of graphics. This system, which consists of 16 indicators' instant right-hand signals in one place, makes my work easier and keeps trend tracking strong. I hope that the updates will continue and I hope that this software will come to better places. &lt;

ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
2943
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD 2021.05.18 06:17 
 

This is not a good indicator. More losses than gains trading with trend. Consistently changes not giving a good clear indication.

Ramon Sobrevals Arce
12862
Reply from developer Ramon Sobrevals Arce 2021.05.18 14:07
We are sad our indicator did not match your trading style, but you should befriend trends, correctly using them is the best way to make profits long term.
Meanwhile you don't like trends, maybe you should check our other indicators like Harmonic Papallons which trades on countertrend.
Farid Abdullah M Jarais
258
Farid Abdullah M Jarais 2021.04.22 04:44 
 

Good but needs add an alert

Ramon Sobrevals Arce
12862
Reply from developer Ramon Sobrevals Arce 2022.01.21 12:46
Thank you for your feedback. Alert has been added!
Richard Caughell
1577
Richard Caughell 2021.03.30 23:18 
 

This product operates at a different level

片山貴文
92
片山貴文 2020.12.16 18:53 
 

With this indicator, you can trade easily. It allows you to see what is happening without having to display multiple oscillators. However, I use oscillators when I trade, and I can trade in a dramatically shorter time. I heard that there are plans for future updates.

I expect it to be even more accurate than it is now.

If possible, I would like to see a future prediction function and a function to search for other currency pairs that have an advantage.

I know this is a luxury order.

jpenjerry
709
jpenjerry 2020.12.08 22:16 
 

good supporting tools

cam028
6492
cam028 2020.11.05 11:59 
 

good products it helps me find the trend

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