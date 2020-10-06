The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023.

We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.

It includes the following indicators:



Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator

Average Directional Movement Index

Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears

Commodity Channel Index; DeMarker

Force Index; Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

Moving Averages

MACD

Moving Flow Index (MFI)

Parabolic Sar

Relative Strenght Index (RSI)

Relative Vigor Index (RVI)

Stochastic Oscillator

Williams Percent Range (WPR)

The main goal for this algorithm is to determine accurately the perfect moment to buy or to sell to achieve huge profitable movements.

- The trading system is suitable for experienced traders and beginners.

- The signals can be used for manual trading (short-term or long-term trading), scalping or binaries.

Unique features:

Excellent precision and adaptability to the market

Accurately calculate the market trend

It calculates and indicates the strongest of buying or selling

It includes a dashboard which shows the result of the calculation indicating [strong buy-buy-strong sell-sell or neutral]

No repaintings

Works in all the time frames, pairs, symbols and 16 indicators minimum (to be increased)

Very visual (speedometer) and simple to use it

Possibility to change the settings instantly

No minimum account balance

How to use it Step 1.- Select the indicators desired and the TimeFrames desired (or just use the default ones) Step 2.- Check the results showed on the dashboard to know instant information about the market. Step 3.- Buy or sell according to the speedometer

Input Parameters:

Visual Rectangular Speedometer: In case you can't see the circular speedometer or you simply don't like it, you can use the rectangular version

Alerts: Short and Long Term alerts when the speedometer enters in SELL/BUY or Strong SELL/BUY zone.

Indicators: To can turn ON or OFF the indicators you want to use.

Time Frames: To can turn ON or OFF the timeframes you want to use.

Indicators Inputs: To modify some of the inputs from the indicators in case you need a more specific combination.

Aditional Notes

Calculations for the Speedometer will be calculated according to the indicators and timeframes selected.

The default inputs for all the indicators are already optimized to work under most of the markets and conditions. But you can modify them using your prefered ones.

This is a heavy indicator, running on multiple timeframes and doing complex calculations for the speedometer. Backtesting such indicators is always slower than normal indicators. Therefore we recommend to backtest it using the option "control prices" instead of "every tick".

Your opinion is important to us, please leave a comment. Thank you.



