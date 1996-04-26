GLS Oil Smart Bottom Recovery

⚡ SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER:

⚡ First 5 copies available at $59!

⚡ Next price will increase to $149!

🛢️ GSL USOIL Smart Bottom & Adaptive Recovery System (H4)

GSL USOIL Smart Recovery is a professional chart analysis tool engineered specifically for trading WTI Crude Oil (USOIL) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe. It is designed for traders targeting high-probability structural market bottoms while maintaining active downside risk mitigation.

Instead of leaving you stranded when an oil support level breaks, this system delivers clean Buy Bottom alerts alongside a real-time Adaptive Sell Recovery Engine to immediately capture downside breakdown waves.

🔥 Visual Signal Guide

🌸 Pink Arrow (Buy Bottom Converted): Highlights primary bullish structural bottom setups.

🔵 Blue Arrow (Buy Bottom Original): Identifies secondary bullish reversal bottom setups.

🟠 Orange Arrow (Sell Cover Converted): Instant downside recovery alert triggered when the primary Buy setup breaks support.

🟣 Magenta Arrow (Sell Cover Original): Real-time downside recovery alert triggered when the secondary Buy setup is invalidated.

⚡ 100% Non-Repaint & Hard-Lock Execution

Buy Bottom Signals: Freeze permanently on your chart once triggered.

Sell Cover Signals: Trigger instantly on Bar 0 in real-time and hard-lock immediately—no flickering, no repainting, and no disappearing arrows after refreshing your platform.

🛡️ Zero-Setup Design: Pre-tuned internally for USOIL H4. Just drag and drop it onto your chart without adjusting complex parameters.

🔔 Smart Alerts: Instant mobile push notifications sent directly to your MetaTrader app so you never miss a market move.

⚙️ Authorized Assets & Broker Compatibility

🛢️ Asset Specialization: USOIL / WTI Crude Oil (H4 Timeframe)

🏦 Broker Compatibility: Fully calibrated & optimized for Exness (Raw Spread / Zero / Pro / Standard accounts) and all standard oil brokers.

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📖 USER MANUAL & PUSH NOTIFICATION SETUP

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📂 How to Install in MT4:

Open MT4 -> File -> Open Data Folder. Navigate to: MQL4 -> Indicators . Copy your compiled indicator ( .ex4 ) file into the Indicators folder. Restart or Refresh the Navigator panel in MT4 ( Ctrl + N ). Drag and drop the indicator onto your USOIL H4 chart.

📱 How to Setup Mobile Push Notifications:

Open MT4 App on Mobile -> Settings -> Note down your MetaQuotes ID. On Desktop MT4: Tools -> Options -> Notifications tab. Check "Enable Push notifications" and enter your MetaQuotes ID. Click "Test" to verify, then click OK.

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER: Trading Commodities, Crude Oil, and Financial Derivatives involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past chart performance does not guarantee future results. The software and tools provided are for technical analysis support and educational/informational purposes only.