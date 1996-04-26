AW Candle Patterns MT4

AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有 可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。

优点：

轻松识别蜡烛形态

不重绘结果

内置多时间趋势面板

禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛）

显示形态时趋势过滤的调整

MT5 version -> HERE / Instructions and description -> HERE

显示模式列表：

锤模式

固定/固定

看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami

看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross

枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下

双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低

收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下

中性条 / 两个中性条

双内/内/外

向上推力杆/向下推力杆

晚星/晨星

晚上十字星 / 早上十字星

吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线

镜子酒吧

流星

乌云盖顶

十字星

输入变量：

Main settings

Trend Filtering Mode - Adjustment of trend filtering when displaying patterns

Pattern by trend - Display only patterns following the trend

Patterns against trend - Display only patterns directed against the current trend

Do not check trend - Display patterns directed in the direction of the trend and against the trend.

Trend Filter period - Trend filter period. The greater the value of the

Show one candle patterns - Adjust the display of one-candle patterns

Enable two candles patterns - Adjust the display of two candles patterns

Enable three candles patterns - Adjust the display of three candles patterns

Max Bars - The maximum number of bars to calculate the indicator

Graphics Settings

Font size in panel - Adjust the text size in the indicator panel

Y offset - Position of the panel along the Y axis

X offset - Panel location along the X axis

Uptrend Color Panel - Color for displaying an uptrend in the panel

Downtrend Color Panel - Color for displaying a downtrend in the panel

ShowPanel - View of the panel on the chart:

Do not show panel - Option to work without a multi-timeframe panel

Show medium panel - Show medium panel

Show big panel - Show big panel (for high resolution screens)

Show Pattern text - Show or hide text when showing patterns

Font size - Adjust the text font size on the chart

Patterns text color - Text display color when displaying patterns

Font name - Font style adjustment for pattern text



