AW Candle Patterns MT4

AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有 可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。

优点：

  • 轻松识别蜡烛形态
  • 不重绘结果
  • 内置多时间趋势面板
  • 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛）
  • 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整

MT5 version -> HERE / Instructions and description -> HERE

显示模式列表：

锤模式

固定/固定

看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami

看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross

枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下

双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低

收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下

中性条 /  两个中性条

双内/内/外

向上推力杆/向下推力杆

晚星/晨星

晚上十字星 / 早上十字星

吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线

镜子酒吧

流星

乌云盖顶

十字星

输入变量：

Main settings

Trend Filtering Mode - Adjustment of trend filtering when displaying patterns

Pattern by trend - Display only patterns following the trend

Patterns against trend - Display only patterns directed against the current trend

Do not check trend - Display patterns directed in the direction of the trend and against the trend.

Trend Filter period - Trend filter period. The greater the value of the

Show one candle patterns - Adjust the display of one-candle patterns

Enable two candles patterns - Adjust the display of two candles patterns

Enable three candles patterns - Adjust the display of three candles patterns

Max Bars - The maximum number of bars to calculate the indicator

Graphics Settings

Font size in panel - Adjust the text size in the indicator panel

Y offset - Position of the panel along the Y axis

X offset - Panel location along the X axis

Uptrend Color Panel - Color for displaying an uptrend in the panel

Downtrend Color Panel - Color for displaying a downtrend in the panel

ShowPanel - View of the panel on the chart:

Do not show panel - Option to work without a multi-timeframe panel

Show medium panel - Show medium panel

Show big panel - Show big panel (for high resolution screens)

Show Pattern text - Show or hide text when showing patterns

Font size - Adjust the text font size on the chart

Patterns text color - Text display color when displaying patterns

Font name - Font style adjustment for pattern text


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Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT4）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！   Quantum Breakout PRO 由拥有超过 13 年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发，旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
指标
在顺势交易中，主要的难点不在于找到一个水平位，而在于理解哪里才是一个真正有效的入场点。 价格经常对水平位产生反应，但无法延续 движение — 这会导致错误入场或错过行情。 Owl Smart Levels 不仅仅显示水平位 ，还会基于市场结构和回调构建区域。这使你可以以不同的方式评估入场点，并避免一部分虚假信号。 Owl Smart Levels 系统包含什么？ Owl Smart Levels 不只是标记水平位，而是一个 完整的交易模型 ，其中每个元素相互配合。 系统包含： Owl Smart Levels（指标） 显示趋势方向、回调区域，以及预定义的入场、止损和止盈水平 系统指南 解释如何在实战中使用信号：哪些情况需要考虑，哪些需要忽略，以及如何管理交易 交易决策清单 帮助你快速评估信号，避免基于“感觉”入场 Owl Helper 辅助EA 简化交易执行和管理 （一键下单） 说明、示例和策略 帮助你快速上手，并在实践中理解系统逻辑 最终，你获得的不是一个单独的工具，而是一个完整的交易框架 —— 从分析到执行。 阅读更多： Owl Smart Levels 如何发展
MTF Supply Demand Zones
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.82 (22)
指标
下一代自动化供需区。适用于任何图表的创新算法。所有区域都是根据市场的价格行为动态创建的。 两种类型的警报 --> 1) 当价格触及区域时 2) 当新区域形成时 你不会再得到一个无用的指标。您将获得一个完整的交易策略和经过验证的结果。     新的功能：     价格触及供需区时发出警报     创建新的供应/需求区时发出警报     推送通知警报     以点为单位的区域宽度标签     关于 MTF 的又一个时间表。因此，现在您将能够看到高于当前 3 个时间帧，而不是高于当前 2 个时间帧     启用/禁用警报/区域/MTF 功能的按钮 您获得的优势：     消除交易中的情绪。     客观化您的交易条目。     通过高概率设置提高您的利润。     节省绘图区域的时间。     像专业人士一样交易金融市场。     任何市场的即时多时间框架分析。 你在图表上看到了什么？     蓝色和红色矩形是当前时间范围的供需区。     虚线样式线是当前上方第一个时间范围内的供需区域。     实线样式线是当前上方第二个时间范围内的
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
指标
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
指标
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
指标
GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 指標為 XAU/USD 中的高速、短期短線交易者提供精確、實時的趨勢分析。 專為1分鐘時間框架設計，此工具顯示方向箭頭以明確顯示入場點，使短線交易者能在波動市場中自信操作。 該指標包含主要和次要警示箭頭。主要信號為白色和黑色方向箭頭，用於指示趨勢方向的轉變；次要信號為藍色和紅色箭頭，用於確認主要箭頭指示的方向並提示潛在交易入場點。 注意：當趨勢方向發生變化後僅出現一個主要警報箭頭時，請注意可能會出現多個次要藍/紅箭頭。次要信號將在滿足信號標準的任何蠟燭圖後出現，因此在長期趨勢移動中，螢幕上將顯示大量次要箭頭（如附帶的截圖所示）。您可在設置中開啟或關閉任一箭頭類型。 以下是我使用此指標進行交易的方式： - 對於買入入場，我會耐心等待白箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現藍箭頭時進行買入交易。 - 對於賣出入場，我會耐心等待黑箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現紅箭頭時進行賣出交易。 - 獲利了結/止損設置由使用者自行負責，但我個人使用最低R：R為1:2，並發現這在倫敦/紐約開盤等
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
指标
MT4多時限訂單塊檢測指示器。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -在多個時間範圍內檢測OB。 -選擇要顯示的OB數量。 -不同的OB用戶界面。 -OB上的不同過濾器。 -OB接近警報。 -ADR高低線。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 訂單塊是一種市場行為，它指示從金融機構和銀行收取訂單。著名的金融機構和中央銀行帶動了外匯市場。因此，交易者必須知道他們在市場上正在做什麼。當市場建立訂單塊時，它會像發生大多數投資決策的範圍一樣移動。 訂單建立完成後，市場將朝著上升和縮小的方向發展。訂單大宗交易策略的關鍵術語是它包括機構交易者正在做的事情。由於它們是主要的價格驅動因素，因此包括機構交易在內的任何策略都可以。 您將在任何時間範圍內實時看到訂單塊，使用我們的控制面板，您將能夠在所選的歷史記錄週期內檢測常規，拒收和未大寫的訂單塊。 現在您可以接收到訂單塊接近警報，我們在MT4上顯示屏幕通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
指标
ENIGMERA: 市场的核心 重要提示：MQL5.com 演示版本在策略测试器中运行，可能无法完全反映 Enigmera 的功能。请查看描述、截图和视频了解详细信息。如有任何问题，请随时联系我！ 该指标的代码已完全重写。版本 3.0 增加了新功能并修复了自指标发布以来积累的错误。 简介 这个指标和交易系统是金融市场的一种独特方法。ENIGMERA 使用分形周期来精确计算支撑和阻力水平。它展示了真实的积累阶段，并提供了方向和目标。无论是在趋势中还是在修正中，这个系统都能工作。 它是如何工作的 指标的大部分功能通过图表左侧的按钮控制，使得能够快速响应不同的市场情况。 按钮 ON/OFF – 显示或隐藏整个指标。 Channel – 激活支撑通道，显示可接受的偏差范围。 Dev1 (第一偏差) – 指示价格在支撑偏差内的波动，信号表示市场正在整合或积累力量。 Dev2 (第二偏差) – 显示价格在偏差之间的波动，表示趋势形成和方向。 Dev3 (第三偏差) – 表示趋势的显著加速和高波动性。 45deg (45度) – 显示市场的节奏和相对于 45 度线的运动稳定性。 Tgt1/2
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,    对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后把剩下的判断全部留给你自己。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 给你的，是一套完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，图表上都会同时绘制完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时 Edge 结论，告诉你当前品种和时间周期是否值得交易。套装中还包含 Trade Manager EA，在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动和情绪干扰下依然保持纪律。非重绘。只在K线收盘后给出信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数，以及你交易的其他任何品种。 核心功能 非重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后出现。 每个信号都带有入场线、结构性止损和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 结论系统：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮，可根据当前品种和时间周期自动调整设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并内置五种专为本指标设计的交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上实时追踪日内回撤
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
指标
该指标旨在与艾略特波浪理论相结合，提供了两种不同的工作方式： 自动工作： 在此模式下，指标会自动检测图表上的所有五个动机波浪，并为您提供预测和潜在的逆转区域。它还可以提供警报和推送消息。这种自动功能简化了识别和分析艾略特波浪模式的过程。 手动工作： 此选项适用于喜欢手动方法的交易员，用于手动绘制九个不同等级的波浪。每个等级都可以在它们出现后通过调整图表上的绘制线条来单独定义。此功能简化了手动绘制波浪的过程，使其更加高效。需要注意的是，所有绘图数据将保存在平台的数据文件夹中，以备将来参考。 参数： Name： 指标名称。 Use_System_Visuals： 启用或禁用指标主题，以匹配交易平台的整体外观。 Explain_Comment： 允许启用或禁用波浪编号的解释性注释，有助于理解已识别的波浪。 Show_Last_Candle_Counter： 启用或禁用蜡烛计时器，提供有关当前蜡烛收盘的剩余时间的信息。 Candle_Counter_Color： 蜡烛计时器文本的颜色。 Basic_Wave_Color： 用于表示波浪的主要颜色。 Bullish_Wave_Color： 当检测
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
构建图表并识别周期性价格变动的技术指标。 可以在任何图表上工作。 几种类型的通知。 图表本身还有额外的箭头。 无需重新绘制历史记录，只需关闭蜡烛即可。 建议使用 M5 及以上的 TF。 易于使用和配置参数。 当使用 2 个具有不同参数的指标时，您可以单独使用它们，而无需其他指标。 有 2 个输入参数 周期性和信号持续时间 这两个参数处理图表结构的处理。 Cyclicity 调节反转周期的变化频率，平滑周期。 Signal duration 为最小数字，检测价格变动中的脉冲，最大长期趋势变动。    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
指标
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
指标
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
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AW Recovery EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.27 (41)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT4 版本 ->   这里
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
AW Scalping Dynamics MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
专家
基于趋势逆转的全自动高级交易机器人。如果有必要，可以使用网格策略。当达到最大推车负载时，内置 3 种类型的通知和位置锁定。 建议在 M15 时间范围内为 EURUSD 使用默认设置。 特点和优点： 能够同时在两个方向工作 具有在多个阶段按时工作的内在能力 使用经纪人不可见的虚拟止损 基于当前趋势活动的工作算法 内置自动手数计算 使用所有类型的通知 自动锁定头寸和禁用顾问的能力 为篮子中的后续订单减少止盈 考虑当前趋势或逐步调整开仓订单 MT4版本->     这里     / 故障排除 ->  这里     输入变量的详细说明和说明   -> 这里 顾问如何交易： -首先，在交易时，会考虑当前趋势活动（“主趋势过滤器”变量）。它越小，反转的可能性就越高，EA 将打开的订单就越少。 -当打开每个新订单时，EA 通过“趋势过滤器减少每个订单”来减少趋势的活动，以获取后续信号。 - 在趋势过滤信号之后使用振荡器反转信号。 确定振荡器信号活动的变量是 - 振荡器周期 - 振荡器周期。越小，信号越活跃。 振荡器区域的 K1 - 权重因子 #1。它越小，信号越活跃。 振荡器区域的 K2 - 权重
AW Double Grids MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (10)
专家
Advisor AW Double Grids MT5   - 是一款激进的全自动网格顾问，具有信息交易面板和简单的设置。该策略包括同时进行双向工作，增加一个方向的交易量。内置自动手数计算、增加持仓量的各种变化以及其他功能。 说明 -> 此处  /  问题解决 ->   此处 / MT4 版本 ->   此处 顾问如何交易： AW 双网格通过一对方向相反的订单进行双向交易。 AW Double Grids 通过开立两个反向订单开始交易。在关闭盈利订单后，顾问会再次开立两个订单，将开仓方向的交易量乘以倍数。如果有未结订单，顾问可以根据设置更改获利点数。获利点可以是动态的，也可以是固定的。 输入参数： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_order - 定义第一个订单大小的变量。 在“Enable_Autolot_calculation”禁用时使用。 Enable_Autolot_calculation - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置。     如果您使用 autolot，则不使用“   Size_of_the_first_order”   。 Au
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
专家
AW Double Grids MT5 智能交易系统是一款激进的、全自动的基于网格的智能交易系统，具有信息交易面板和简单的设置。该策略包括同时进行的两侧工作，将一个方向的体积相乘。内置自动计算手数，以及订单乘法的变化。 说明 -> 此处  /  问题解决 ->   此处 / MT4 版本 ->   此处 顾问如何交易： AW 双网格通过一对方向相反的订单进行双向交易。 AW Double Grids 通过开立两个反向订单开始交易。在关闭盈利订单后，顾问会再次开立两个订单，将开仓方向的交易量乘以倍数。如果有未结订单，顾问可以根据设置更改获利点数。获利点可以是动态的，也可以是固定的。 输入参数： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_order - 定义第一个订单大小的变量。 在“Enable_Autolot_calculation”禁用时使用。 Enable_Autolot_calculation - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置。     如果您使用 autolot，则不使用“   Size_of_the_first_order”   。 Autol
AW Trend Predictor EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (2)
专家
AW Trend Predictor EA - 使用趋势指标信号 AW Trend Predictor 进行交易的 EA。使用指标策略 TakeProfit 和 StopLoss。可以使用多时间帧过滤。具有由指标计算的固定止损或止损。基于时间的工作和平均在功能上是可能的。 说明和说明 ->   HERE   / MT4 版本 ->   HERE 好处： 使用指标根据当前波动率计算的固定止损或动态止损 具有准时工作、限制滑点和最大点差的功能 适用于所有类型的交易工具 适合追踪手动开仓 适用于任何时间范围，我们建议在不低于 M15 的时间范围内工作 包括通过更高时间框架或长期指标过滤趋势的功能 可以选择使用平均 输入设置： MAIN SETTINGS Success Rate - The success rate for opening an order. First order on new signal only - Ability to choose to open new orders only when a new signal from the indicator arriv
AW Breakout Catcher EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
专家
顾问交易指标信号 AW Breakout Catcher，致力于突破动态支撑位和阻力位的策略。订单有固定的止损和止盈。可以选择使用平均。它能够处理选定的时间段和三种类型的通知。 优点： 适用于所有类型的交易工具和任何时间范围 具有准时工作、限制滑点和最大点差的功能 易于设置和直观的面板界面 适合追踪手动开仓 各种自定义选项止损和获利 可以选择使用平均 说明和说明 ->   这里 / MT4 版本 ->   这里 输入设置： 主要设置 成功率 - 开立订单的成功率。如果指标小于您指定的，那么顾问将不会开立订单 订单手数 - 开仓订单量 启用自动手数计算 - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置 Autolot每0.01手存款 - 使用autolot时每0.01手的存款金额 止损止盈设置 止盈模式 - 选择止盈策略： TP1平仓 TP2平仓 在点中使用 TP 点数止盈（如果使用） - 每个单独订单的固定止损 止损模式 - 止损策略的选择： 在相反的信号退出 使用固定止损 使用指标中的 SL 没有止损 止损点数（如果使用） - 每个订单的固定止损 网格设置 使用网格 -
AW Classic MACD EA mt5
AW Trading Software Limited
3.33 (3)
专家
全自动交易系统。经典指标用作信号     MACD 结合趋势指标和振荡器来检测入场点。它使用平均，关闭篮子的第一个和最后一个订单的功能以及自动手数计算功能。它有一个高级信息面板和三种类型的通知。 Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   优点： 全自动交易系统 易于设置和直观的面板界面 每支蜡烛只能开一个订单 内置自动手数计算 用于关闭篮子的第一个和最后一个订单的内置系统 三种类型的通知：推送、电子邮件、警报 战略： EA 在收到来自指标的信号时开仓： - 零水平：当从底部向上穿过标记“0”的快速线时 - 买入信号，打开买入订单。当从上到下穿过标记“0”时 - 卖出信号，打开卖出订单。 - 交叉线：当快线自下而上穿过慢线时 - 买入信号，开启买入订单。当快线从上到下穿过慢线时 - 卖出信号，打开卖出订单。 笔记！     指标的图形元素不会显示在“EA 交易”中！ 输入变量： MAIN SETTINGS Size of the first order - Volume
AW Trend Predictor MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.76 (55)
指标
一个系统中趋势和故障水平的组合。先进的指标算法过滤市场噪音，确定趋势、进入点以及可能的退出水平。指标信号记录在统计模块中，您可以选择最合适的工具，显示信号历史的有效性。该指标计算获利和止损标记。 手册和说明 ->   这里 / MT4 版本 ->   这里 如何使用指标进行交易： 使用趋势预测器进行交易只需三个简单的步骤： 第 1 步 - 开仓 收到买入信号，成功率超过 70% 第 2 步 - 确定止损 通过相反的信号选择中继线 第 3 步 - 定义止盈策略 策略一：达到 TP1 时平仓 策略 2：达到 TP1 时平仓 50%，达到 TP2 时平仓剩余 50% 策略三：在趋势反转时平仓 好处： 从不重绘结果，信号严格位于蜡烛收盘时 它可以在顾问中使用 获利和止损标记 对交易策略或独立策略的重要补充 市场噪音过滤算法 适用于任何工具 统计模块： 为了更好地选择配对，请使用内置的统计计算。 计算交易 - 给出统计数据的信号总数 成功评级 - 达到 TP1 的信号百分比，或反转那些正获利的信号时的百分比 TakeProfit1 Hit - 达到 TP1 的信号百分比 TakeProfit2
AW Shepherd Safety MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a Stop
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
专家
在两条移动平均线的交叉点交易的 Expert Advisor 使用第三条移动平均线来过滤当前趋势方向。它具有灵活但同时简单的输入设置。 问题解决 ->   这里   / MT4版本 ->   这里   / 使用说明  ->   这里   好处： 直观简单的设置 适用于任何类型的工具和任何时间范围 具有三种类型的通知 将第一个订单与最后一个订单重叠的可插拔系统 能够自动计算交易量 专家顾问策略。 EA 使用三个移动平均线来开仓。主要的是两个移动的，快的和慢的。第三个是过滤掉市场噪音的幻灯片。 如果快速移动的信号从下向上穿过慢速移动的信号，那么这是一个买入信号。 如果快速移动的信号从上到下穿过慢速移动的信号，那么这是一个卖出信号。 使用第三次滑动时： 当快速和慢速移动平均线低于过滤移动平均线（下降趋势）时，只有卖出信号有效。 当过滤移动平均线低于（上升趋势）快速和慢速移动平均线时，只有买入信号起作用。 最快的周期最小，最慢的周期更长，滤波器滑动周期最大。 如果禁用过滤，则： 在快速和慢速移动平均线的每个交叉点，EA 将打开交易 Input variables: Main settings
AW RSI based EA
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (4)
专家
EA 根据超卖或超买条件下的价格回报进行交易，在收到来自 RSI 震荡指标的信号时开仓。系统场景多，配置灵活。使用平均，关闭第一个和最后一个篮子订单的功能和自动计算手数的功能。具有高级仪表板和三种类型的通知。 Problem solving ->  HERE  /  MT5 version ->  HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   优点： 简单的设置和直观的面板界面 可配置的指示器信号 适用于任何类型的工具和任何时间范围 必要时使用平均 内置自动手数计算 用于关闭第一个和最后一个篮子订单的内置系统 三种类型的通知：推送、电子邮件、警报 战略： EA 根据超卖或超买条件下的价格回报进行交易，在收到来自 RSI 震荡指标的信号时开仓。 为交易行为实施各种选择： 如果振荡线从下到上突破较低水平，则买入交易。也就是说，价格已经脱离超买状态。 如果振荡线从上到下突破了较高水平，则卖出交易。也就是说，价格已经脱离超卖状态。 提供不同的交易策略： 1. 双向交易： 在这种情况下，当收到看跌信号时，顾问将进行卖出交易 当收到看涨信号时，EA 将开启买入交易 2.
AW Envelopes EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
专家
全自动交易机器人。     顾问按策略工作   他   动态支撑位和阻力位的突破 ，著名的 Envelopes 指标用于确定信号 。     此外，EA 实现了平均可能性、关闭第一个和最后一个篮子订单的功能以及自动计算手数的功能，三种类型的通知。 问题解决 ->   这里 /       MT4 版本 ->   这里     / 说明 ->       这里   优点： 可用于任何工具和时间范围 内置指标的可配置参数 简单的设置和直观的面板界面 内置自动手数计算 用于关闭第一个和最后一个篮子订单的内置系统 三种类型的通知：推送、电子邮件、警报 策略和信号： 指标线形成价格波动的通道，移动平均线显示主要移动方向。上面的线是阻力，下面的线是支撑。 使用指标，您可以评估趋势的方向。方向由均线的斜率决定，即如果斜率向上，则为上升趋势，如果斜率为下降趋势，则为下降趋势。如果中间线是一条水平线，那么市场是平的。 中线改变斜率时的买入信号（价格在下降趋势中低于该线，在上升趋势中高于该线）。交易按照下一根蜡烛开盘时线的斜率方向执行。 输入变量： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_ord
AW Turtles Indicator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.52 (29)
指标
该指标根据海龟系统工作，通常假设时间间隔为 20 到 55 根蜡烛。在给定时间间隔内监视趋势。在突破支撑位或阻力位时进场。退出信号是价格突破同一时间区间趋势的相反方向。 优点： 工具：货币对、股票、商品、指数、加密货币 时间范围：经典 D1，也适用于任何时间范围 交易时间：全天候 资金管理策略：每笔交易风险不超过1% 使用追加订单时，每增加一个仓位的风险为0.25% MT4 indicator version ->  HERE / AW Turtles EA MT5 ->  HERE  /  More products ->  HERE 参赛规则： 1）较短的条目： 入场条件是突破 20 日高点或低点。 如果先前的信号成功，则跳过交易。 笔记！如果之前的交易以盈利结束，我们会跳过入场。如果突然发现突破有利可图，那么稍后突破55日通道后我们就进场。 当价格突破该通道时，我们进入交易。 2）长期进场（如果由于上述原因错过了20日突破）： 价格突破唐奇安通道的 55 天高点或低点。 笔记！在方法 2 中，不使用前一笔交易的过滤器，我们总是输入。 退出策略： 止损 1) 在经典版本中有
FREE
AW Breakout Catcher EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (6)
专家
顾问交易指标信号 AW Breakout Catcher，致力于突破动态支撑位和阻力位的策略。订单有固定的止损和止盈。可以选择使用平均。它能够处理选定的时间段和三种类型的通知。 优点： 适用于所有类型的交易工具和任何时间范围 具有准时工作、限制滑点和最大点差的功能 易于设置和直观的面板界面 适合追踪手动开仓 各种自定义选项止损和获利 可以选择使用平均 说明和说明 ->   这里 / MT5 版本 ->   这里 输入设置： 主要设置 成功率 - 开立订单的成功率。如果指标小于您指定的，那么顾问将不会开立订单 订单手数 - 开仓订单量 启用自动手数计算 - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置 Autolot每0.01手存款 - 使用autolot时每0.01手的存款金额 止损止盈设置 止盈模式 - 选择止盈策略： TP1平仓 TP2平仓 在点中使用 TP 点数止盈（如果使用） - 每个单独订单的固定止损 止损模式 - 止损策略的选择： 在相反的信号退出 使用固定止损 使用指标中的 SL 没有止损 止损点数（如果使用） - 每个订单的固定止损 网格设置 使用网格 -
AW Grids Maker MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
实用工具
AW网格生成器   用于根据挂单构建网格交易。该工具功能通用，设置灵活，界面直观。程序可根据必要的步长，利用持仓量倍数，根据止损单和限价单构建交易网络。 MT4 版本 -> 点击此处 / 问题解决 -> 点击此处 优势 使用所有类型的待处理订单。 配置简单灵活。 设计精良且功能齐全的配电盘。 一个精心设计的信息模块 工作特点： 适用于金字塔式拉锯战、经典平均法拉锯战或马丁格尔拉锯战。 自动开启网格、跟踪订单和关闭网格。 它既可以是交易系统的组成部分，也可以是独立的策略。 构建各种类型订单的网络，并可调整距离和交易量增长系数。 面板详细描述： 交易者可以使用“Open_Buy”按钮开设挂单买入限价单和买入止损单。 要开立待处理的卖出止损单和卖出限价单，请使用“Open_Sell”按钮。 买入限价单的挂单价格低于当前价格，而卖出限价单的挂单价格高于当前市场价格。当交易者预期价格将从某个特定水平反转时，就会使用这些订单。当达到指定的挂单价格时，交易将以不低于所要求价格的价格执行。 买入止损单设置在当前价格上方，而卖出止损单设置在当前市场价格下方。它最常用于突破交易策略。当价格达到指定价格
AW Classic MACD MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.7 (33)
指标
Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT4 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE     How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator o
FREE
Trend Predictor EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.47 (15)
专家
AW Trend Predictor EA - 使用趋势指标信号 AW Trend Predictor 进行交易的 EA。使用指标策略 TakeProfit 和 StopLoss。可以使用多时间帧过滤。具有由指标计算的固定止损或止损。基于时间的工作和平均在功能上是可能的。 Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   好处： 使用指标根据当前波动率计算的固定止损或动态止损 具有准时工作、限制滑点和最大点差的功能 适用于所有类型的交易工具 适合追踪手动开仓 适用于任何时间范围，我们建议在不低于 M15 的时间范围内工作 包括通过更高时间框架或长期指标过滤趋势的功能 可以选择使用平均 输入设置： MAIN SETTINGS Success Rate - The success rate for opening an order. First order on new signal only - Ability to choose to open new orders only when a new sign
AW Super Trend MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.83 (6)
指标
AW Super Trend - 这是最流行的经典趋势指标之一。它有一个简单的设置，让您不仅可以处理趋势，还可以显示由该指标计算的止损水平。 好处： 仪器：     货币对 、股票、商品、指数、加密货币。 时限：М15 及更高。 交易时间：全天候。 显示当前趋势的方向。 计算止损。 它可以在交易时使用。 三种类型的通知：推送、电子邮件、警报。 MT4 版本 ->   这里 / 新闻 -   这里   能力： 该指标以相应的颜色显示当前趋势方向。 - 蓝色表示当前时间范围内使用的交易品种的上升趋势。 - 该线的红色表示所选交易品种所用时间范围的下降趋势。 该指标可用于设置止损。 指标线不显示在条柱上方，而是相对于条柱有一些偏移。这个显示趋势线的地方可以被交易者用来设置止损。 当趋势发生变化时，指标线会在趋势变化的时刻重新绘制并显示为垂直线。该显示是由于该指标可用于标记止损。 可能会在较小的时间范围内过滤信号，并在较高的时间范围内显示方向。 怎么运行的： 1. 也就是说，如果您在 M15 或 M30 时间范围内工作 2. 在更高的时间框架上运行指标。 H4 或 D1。 3. 在 D1
FREE
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
专家
Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统。Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统，它是一款先进的交易系统，采用双向订单锁定策略，仓位逐步增长，并根据市场动态调整。 圆锁的优点： 通过锁仓进行风险控制， 市场趋势领域交易量的动态增长， 根据限制设置灵活的行为， 适用于平缓和趋势阶段，在每种情况下优化结果， 具有保护机制的平均策略和电网方法的自动化。 MT5 version ->  HERE   / Problem solving ->  HERE 顾问会开立两笔反向订单。当其中一笔订单盈利平仓后，顾问会重新开立两笔订单，订单量会根据 Multiplier_Volume 乘数和顾问开立的订单数量而增加。每开立一笔新订单，顾问都会以相同的交易量开立订单，并相互锁定。开立订单的过程会持续到同类型的订单数量达到 Limit_for_orders 的数量，届时顾问只会增加网格，而不会锁定。 Round Lock 的工作原理： 顾问开设一对方向相反的订单（买入/卖出），从而固定仓位并控制波动性。 仅当前一对订单中的其中一个通过获利平仓后，才会开设新的一
AW Semi Sweet EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
专家
The Expert Advisor trades where the signal for opening a new order or restoring order is an indicator strategy, which is defined by the user in the input settings. You can choose indicators, their timeframes and the number of signals sufficient to open an order. A total of 29 trading indicators are available, on the basis of which the user can form his own trading idea without using programming. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT4 version ->   HERE Expert Advisor modes: Hedging Auto mode, Netting
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
专家
全自动交易系统。经典指标用作信号     MACD 结合趋势指标和振荡器来检测入场点。它使用平均，关闭篮子的第一个和最后一个订单的功能以及自动手数计算功能。它有一个高级信息面板和三种类型的通知。 Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   优点： 全自动交易系统 易于设置和直观的面板界面 每支蜡烛只能开一个订单 内置自动手数计算 用于关闭篮子的第一个和最后一个订单的内置系统 三种类型的通知：推送、电子邮件、警报 战略： EA 在收到来自指标的信号时开仓：     - 零水平：当从底部向上穿过标记“0”的快速线时 - 买入信号，打开买入订单。当从上到下穿过标记“0”时 - 卖出信号，打开卖出订单。 - 交叉线：当快线自下而上穿过慢线时 - 买入信号，开启买入订单。当快线从上到下穿过慢线时 - 卖出信号，打开卖出订单。 笔记！     指标的图形元素不会显示在“EA 交易”中！ 输入变量： MAIN SETTINGS Size of the first order - V
AW Smart Grids MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
专家
一种用于在市场脉冲式波动后实施反转策略的自动交易顾问。 AW 智能电网旨在自动执行价格与平均值显著偏离，并在脉冲结束后形成回落走势时的交易。 该投资顾问不追随市场动能，也不会在市场高企时期试图入场。交易决策是在评估市场动能减弱和获利条件形成之后做出的。 该逻辑基于对价格相对于长期移动平均线的位置的分析，这使我们能够排除混乱的波动，专注于结构性的市场状况。 问题解决指南 -> 点击此处 / MT4 版本 -> 点击此处 顾问工作的逻辑： • 价格与平均值存在显著偏差。 • 对脉冲的状态及其完成情况进行评估 • 交易在回落阶段进行。 • 一个位置可以与一组位于同一逻辑中的订单相关联。 • 出口管制是根据为整个订单组计算出的目标水平进行的。 该方案使我们能够规范工作并获得回报，并减少在维持职位时主观决策的影响。 哪些人不适合： • 不适用于M1的短线交易 • 不用于新闻交易 • 不适用于激进的存款超频。 • 不了解网格原理，请勿进行交易。 推荐条件： • 时间范围： H1 及以上 • 交易品种： 主要货币对 • 最低存款额： 500 美元起（具体金额取决于设置和风险） • 账户类型： E
AW Turtles Indicator
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (13)
指标
该指标根据海龟系统工作，通常假设时间间隔为 20 到 55 根蜡烛。在给定时间间隔内监视趋势。在突破支撑位或阻力位时进场。退出信号是价格突破同一时间区间趋势的相反方向。 优点： 工具：货币对、股票、商品、指数、加密货币 时间范围：经典 D1，也适用于任何时间范围 交易时间：全天候 资金管理策略：每笔交易风险不超过1% 使用追加订单时，每增加一个仓位的风险为0.25% MT5 indicator version ->  HERE  /  AW Turtles EA MT4 ->  HERE  /  More products ->  HERE 参赛规则： 1）较短的条目： 入场条件是突破 20 日高点或低点。 如果先前的信号成功，则跳过交易。 笔记！如果之前的交易以盈利结束，我们会跳过入场。如果突然发现突破有利可图，那么稍后突破55日通道后我们就进场。 当价格突破该通道时，我们进入交易。 2）长期进场（如果由于上述原因错过了20日突破）： 价格突破唐奇安通道的 55 天高点或低点。 笔记！在方法 2 中，不使用前一笔交易的过滤器，我们总是输入。 退出策略： 止损 1) 在经典版本
FREE
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
专家
在两条移动平均线的交叉点交易的 Expert Advisor 使用第三条移动平均线来过滤当前趋势方向。它具有灵活但同时简单的输入设置。 问题解决 ->   这里 /MT5版本 ->   这里 /使用说明 ->       这里   好处： 直观简单的设置 适用于任何类型的工具和任何时间范围 具有三种类型的通知 将第一个订单与最后一个订单重叠的可插拔系统 能够自动计算交易量 专家顾问策略。 EA 使用三个移动平均线来开仓。主要的是两个移动的，快的和慢的。第三个是过滤掉市场噪音的幻灯片。 如果快速移动的信号从下向上穿过慢速移动的信号，那么这是一个买入信号。 如果快速移动的信号从上到下穿过慢速移动的信号，那么这是一个卖出信号。 使用第三次滑动时： 当快速和慢速移动平均线低于过滤移动平均线（下降趋势）时，只有卖出信号有效。 当过滤移动平均线低于（上升趋势）快速和慢速移动平均线时，只有买入信号起作用。 最快的周期最小，最慢的周期更长，滤波器滑动周期最大。 如果禁用过滤，则： 在快速和慢速移动平均线的每个交叉点，EA 将打开交易 Input variables: Main settings Si
AW RSI based EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
专家
EA 根据超卖或超买条件下的价格回报进行交易，在收到来自 RSI 震荡指标的信号时开仓。系统场景多，配置灵活。使用平均，关闭第一个和最后一个篮子订单的功能和自动计算手数的功能。具有高级仪表板和三种类型的通知。 问题解决 ->   这里 /MT4版 ->   这里 / 使用说明 ->       这里   优点： 简单的设置和直观的面板界面 可配置的指示器信号 适用于任何类型的工具和任何时间范围 必要时使用平均 内置自动手数计算 用于关闭第一个和最后一个篮子订单的内置系统 三种类型的通知：推送、电子邮件、警报 战略： EA 根据超卖或超买条件下的价格回报进行交易，在收到来自 RSI 震荡指标的信号时开仓。 为交易行为实施各种选择： 如果振荡线从下到上突破较低水平，则买入交易。也就是说，价格已经脱离超买状态。 如果振荡线从上到下突破了较高水平，则卖出交易。也就是说，价格已经脱离超卖状态。 提供不同的交易策略： 1. 双向交易： 在这种情况下，当收到看跌信号时，顾问将进行卖出交易 当收到看涨信号时，EA 将开启买入交易 2. 单向贸易： EA 只能根据看涨信号进行交易 EA 只能根据看跌
AW Classic MACD
AW Trading Software Limited
4.8 (5)
指标
Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT5 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of
FREE
AW Super Trend
AW Trading Software Limited
3.67 (3)
指标
AW Super Trend - 这是最流行的经典趋势指标之一。它有一个简单的设置，让您不仅可以处理趋势，还可以显示由该指标计算的止损水平。 好处： 仪器：     货币对 、股票、商品、指数、加密货币。 时限：М15 及更高。 交易时间：全天候。 显示当前趋势的方向。 计算止损。 它可以在交易时使用。 三种类型的通知：推送、电子邮件、警报。 MT5 版本 ->   这里 / 新闻     ->   这里 能力： - 该指标以相应颜色显示当前趋势方向。 - 蓝色表示当前时间范围内使用的交易品种的上升趋势。 - 该线的红色表示所选交易品种所用时间范围的下降趋势。 该指标可用于设置止损。 指标线不显示在条柱上方，而是相对于条柱有一些偏移。这个显示趋势线的地方可以被交易者用来设置止损。 当趋势发生变化时，指标线会在趋势变化的时刻重新绘制并显示为垂直线。该显示是由于该指标可用于标记止损。 可能会在较小的时间范围内过滤信号，并在较高的时间范围内显示方向。 怎么运行的： 1. 也就是说，如果您在 M15 或 M30 时间范围内工作 2. 在更高的时间框架上运行指标。 H4 或 D1。 3. 在
FREE
AW Grids Maker
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
实用工具
AW网格生成器   用于根据挂单构建网格交易。该工具功能通用，设置灵活，界面直观。程序可根据必要的步长，利用持仓量倍数，根据止损单和限价单构建交易网络。 MT5 版本 -> 点击此处 / 问题解决 -> 点击此处 优势 使用所有类型的待处理订单。 配置简单灵活。 设计精良且功能齐全的配电盘。 一个精心设计的信息模块 工作特点： 适用于金字塔式拉锯战、经典平均法拉锯战或马丁格尔拉锯战。 自动开启网格、跟踪订单和关闭网格。 它既可以是交易系统的组成部分，也可以是独立的策略。 构建各种类型订单的网络，并可调整距离和交易量增长系数。 面板详细描述： 交易者可以使用“Open_Buy”按钮开设挂单买入限价单和买入止损单。 要开立待处理的卖出止损单和卖出限价单，请使用“Open_Sell”按钮。 买入限价单的挂单价格低于当前价格，而卖出限价单的挂单价格高于当前市场价格。当交易者预期价格将从某个特定水平反转时，就会使用这些订单。当达到指定的挂单价格时，交易将以不低于所要求价格的价格执行。 买入止损单设置在当前价格上方，而卖出止损单设置在当前市场价格下方。它最常用于突破交易策略。当价格达到指定价格
AW Close By Total Profit MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (2)
实用工具
This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all orde
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