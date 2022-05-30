LT Stochastic with Moving Average

4.62

Using the Stochastic Oscillator with a Moving Average is a simple but very efficient strategy to predict a trend reversal or continuation.
The indicator automatically merges both indicators into one. It also gives you visual and sound alerts.
It is ready to be used with our programmable EA, Sandbox, which you can find below:

Our programmable EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76714

Enjoy the indicator!


This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3

PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



Reviews 16
ALI SOUIAH
38
ALI SOUIAH 2025.06.29 14:11 
 

USEFULL HELPER THANS

danilobatistapro
39
danilobatistapro 2025.06.29 01:36 
 

Boa noite, tem disponibilidade de fazer uma verção pra mt4 do LT Stochastic with Moving Average?

GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2024.12.23 22:33 
 

good

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Thiago Duarte
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Utilities
History On Chart is an indicator that shows the "trail" of all trades made in a specific period of time. It shows the entry and exit point with their respective dates and prices. It also shows the type of trades and the cash result. Open trades are also displayed, but only the entry point. The indicator is free and fully customizable. If you have any questions please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <
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Utilities
Protect My Trades is an EA (expert advisor bot) that automatically put stop loss and take profit on market trades and pending orders. You can specify if want it to do this only on actual symbol trades or in all others. Its configuration is very simple. Functions: Take profit: distance to TP (0 = disabled, no TP will be created). Stop loss: distance to SL (0 = disabled, no SL will be created). Price type: price type in pips or pipets/points (pips is common in Forex). Actual symbol only: manage th
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LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
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LT Watermark MT4
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
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LT Simple Price
Thiago Duarte
4.6 (5)
Utilities
This is our simplest tool! With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is. This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible. You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common). To further assist you in cleaning the chart check out our other tool:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41835 Any questions or suggestions, please contact us. Enjoy!
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LT Round Numbers
Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
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LT Account Growth
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Tired of calculate every weekend and the end of the month to know how much you've earned and how much your capital has grown? Then this indicator will help you! It informs you how much your capital has grown in money and percentage in the day, week, month, year and in history, plus show how much volume ou used, how much trades you did and how much comission and swap you paid. Alo the open positions result are showed in money and percentage. Note: The amount of trades displayed may differ from
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cham
924
cham 2025.11.01 07:43 
 

хороший индикатор , надо потестить

ALI SOUIAH
38
ALI SOUIAH 2025.06.29 14:11 
 

USEFULL HELPER THANS

danilobatistapro
39
danilobatistapro 2025.06.29 01:36 
 

Boa noite, tem disponibilidade de fazer uma verção pra mt4 do LT Stochastic with Moving Average?

GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2024.12.23 22:33 
 

good

Wicke54
106
Wicke54 2024.11.27 22:48 
 

Can't see the idea with this one

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.11.28 14:13
I'm sorry to disappoint you. Your expectations are too high for a free indicator.
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 19:26 
 

całkiem dobry

[Deleted] 2024.05.19 17:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rhs194869
14
rhs194869 2024.04.20 17:02 
 

Excelente Produto Profissional, uma dica adicione o Tunel de Vegas operações H1 H4 D1

John Bacelar
168
John Bacelar 2024.03.30 23:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mcfs Rana
94
mcfs Rana 2023.11.17 14:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Neil Richard Pinheiro
425
Neil Richard Pinheiro 2023.06.19 10:38 
 

Excellent indicator! Excellent at finding Buy and Sell entry points and makes it easy to use by putting a clear buy/sell signal on charts!!

Matias Bossio
66
Matias Bossio 2023.05.31 21:45 
 

Muy buen Experto lo estoy probando y afinando aún pero funciona bien

syvBkaeu
134
syvBkaeu 2023.03.04 19:18 
 

looks promising, I will try it,thank you

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.10.23 20:27 
 

Muy bueno. Es de gran ayuda para el comercio. Gracias ¡¡¡

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2022.10.23 21:05
I am glad you liked it :D
RMSCH
224
RMSCH 2022.09.05 13:19 
 

Muito bom.

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.07.04 11:30 
 

Ein hilfreicher Indikator, gute Arbeit, DANKE!!

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