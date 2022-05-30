LT Stochastic with Moving Average
- Indicators
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Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.0
Using the Stochastic Oscillator with a Moving Average is a simple but very efficient strategy to predict a trend reversal or continuation.
The indicator automatically merges both indicators into one. It also gives you visual and sound alerts.
It is ready to be used with our programmable EA, Sandbox, which you can find below:
Our programmable EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76714
Enjoy the indicator!
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
USEFULL HELPER THANS