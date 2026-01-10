Phoenix Moving Average Meter (MT5)

Professional moving average trend analysis and visualization tool for MetaTrader 5. Combines intelligent slope analysis, cloud width measurement, and regime classification into a clean, real-time dashboard.

Overview

Phoenix Moving Average Meter analyzes the relationship between a fast and slow moving average to determine trend direction, strength, and maturity. The indicator continuously monitors MA slope angle, cloud width expansion or contraction, and time since crossover to classify the current market regime in real time.

The system features a dual horseshoe-style meter display. The slope position meter visualizes the fast MA angle from decreasing through flat to increasing, while the cloud width meter measures trend compression and expansion relative to historical averages. Together, they provide immediate insight into momentum quality and trend sustainability.

Trend regimes are automatically classified as Weak, Moderate, Strong, or Extended for both bullish and bearish conditions. Cloud coloring is directly tied to trend status, ensuring visual consistency between the chart and the dashboard. The indicator is designed to reduce noise and focus attention on actionable trend states rather than raw indicator values.

Installation

Download from MQL5 Market and attach to any chart. The analysis panel and MA cloud appear immediately using the selected moving average settings.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher. This is a custom indicator. Works with all brokers and symbol types. Suitable for all timeframes and instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and crypto.

Feedback & Reviews

If you find this tool useful, please consider leaving a review on MQL5. Your feedback directly shapes future Phoenix updates, improvements, and new tools — we build more of what traders actually value.

Support

Lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message. Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd

© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.