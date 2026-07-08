Market Session by TradingLabs ID

Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator.

Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York.

By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional context. Whether you trade Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, breakout strategies, or mean reversion, knowing the boundaries of a session is crucial for finding high-probability trade setups.

Core Benefits:

Identify Liquidity Pools: Session highs and lows are natural magnets for price. Easily spot where liquidity is resting and anticipate potential breakouts or fakeouts (stop hunts).

Capitalize on Overlaps: Visually identify high-volatility periods, such as the London and New York session overlap, where the largest market moves typically occur.

Clean and Optimized: Built with lightweight code, this indicator will not slow down your terminal. It features a built-in history limiter so you only see the data you need without cluttering your chart.

Key Features:

Dynamic High and Low Tracking The indicator automatically draws a precision box encompassing the highest and lowest price points of your defined session. The box updates dynamically in real-time as the session progresses and new highs or lows are formed.

Total Time Control Avoid the absolute nightmare of automated DST bugs. You have full manual control over the start and end times for each session. This allows you to perfectly align the indicator with your specific broker's server time and easily adjust for Daylight Saving Time changes.

Advanced Visual Customization Tailor the look exactly to your trading style. Choose between solid filled backgrounds for a bold look, or clean borders for a minimalist chart. If you choose borders, you can fully customize the line style (solid, dashed, dotted) and line thickness.

Smart Text Labels Instantly identify which session you are looking at with clean text labels anchored to the top corner of each box. You can customize the font size, text color, or completely turn off the labels for individual sessions if you prefer a naked chart.

History Limiter Keep your MT4 or MT5 terminal running at peak performance. The Days Back feature allows you to choose exactly how many historical days you want to display. Set it to 1 for just today, 5 for the current week, or extend it further for backtesting.

Input Parameters Overview:

History Settings: Set the exact number of days to display the session boxes. Box Appearance: Toggle background fills, adjust border styles, border widths, and overall font sizes. Asia Session: Independent toggle for text, custom start/end times, box color, and text color. London Session: Independent toggle for text, custom start/end times, box color, and text color. USA Session: Independent toggle for text, custom start/end times, box color, and text color.

Take control of your chart and never trade blindly again. Understand the time, understand the price, and elevate your trading edge today.

--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174543

SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


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