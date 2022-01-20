I know, you have an idea for an EA and would like to develop your own without the need of a programmer?

Then LT Sandbox EA will help you with that!

As the name says (sandbox), you can configure it the way you want (within your limitations, of course). With it you can use up to 13 indicators, including an external indicator (from a third party), being able to make dozens of combinations! Available indicators: Moving Average (two of them)

RSI

Stochastic Oscillator

MACD

Bollinger Bands

Parabolic SAR

CCI

Envelope



Heiken Ashi

Volume

ATR (for dynamic SL and TP).

You can use an external indicator of 3 types: Signal - the type that displays visible signals on the chart (arrows, balls, etc).

the type that displays visible signals on the chart (arrows, balls, etc). Moving average on chart - the type that draws a line on the chart, like a moving average.

the type that draws a line on the chart, like a moving average. Oscillator - the type at the bottom of the chart like the RSI or Stochastic.

Each indicator has two types of use: Entry signal - Only one can be used as a trigger. He is the entry point when opening an operation.

Filter - A s the name explain itself, are indicators that increase the chances of a successful entry.

Stop Loss and Take Profit can be used in 4 ways: OFF - off.

off. ATR - automatically calculates based on ATR. In the ATR settings it is possible to adjust the multiplier to increase or decrease the values.

automatically calculates based on ATR. In the ATR settings it is possible to adjust the multiplier to increase or decrease the values. Points/pipets - classic adjustment based on the pips or pipets values of the price.

classic adjustment based on the pips or pipets values of the price. Cash - causes the trade to be closed when the profit/loss exceeds the specified amount.

Operating on specific days and/or times: It is possible to specify intraday time for the EA to trade, plus the start and end day. After exceeding the day or time, the EA can wait for open trades to be closed or close them instantly.

It is also possible to specify the duration of trades in number of candles, seconds or minutes.

Trail stop and step: Trail stop (breakeven) - moves the SL to entry point when the trade is at a specific profit.

moves the SL to entry point when the trade is at a specific profit. Trail step - causes the SL to "walk" in favor of the trade as the price moves.

LT Sandbox EA is full of functions that, at first glance, seem to be confusing, but you will see that all has the same principle, you just need to know how to organize them.











