Forex Breath System MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (493)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 14 July 2026
  • Activations: 20

Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task.

The indicator is very easy to use as it does not require dealing with any hard to understand settings at all. You just need to attach it to your chart and you're ready to trade. No matter what trading style you prefer, the system will help you see the direction of the market and possible entry points in the direction of the trend.

The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

I wish you Happy and Profitable Trading!


Reviews 1
Max_Peres
733
Max_Peres 2026.08.05 04:43 
 

Clear and reliable indicator. Logic is simple - you open trades aligned with with the main trend. Special thanks to Oleg for all additional recommendations and clarifications. Highly recommended!

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Max_Peres
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Max_Peres 2026.08.05 04:43 
 

Clear and reliable indicator. Logic is simple - you open trades aligned with with the main trend. Special thanks to Oleg for all additional recommendations and clarifications. Highly recommended!

Oleg Rodin
32429
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.08.05 08:41
I highly appreciate your feedback! I am glad you find the indicator helpful. I am sure it will help you reach your personal trading goals. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
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