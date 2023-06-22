Fancy Fractals

  • Indicators
  • Alexander Schick
    Alexander Schick

    Alexander Schick

    5 (1)
    Developing indicators and EA's fo rmore than 4 years. Having a professional background as a coder I am using common coding standards and methodology. My strength is the goal oriented development. Meaning to archive the agreed goal with the least effort but reuqired perfomrance and robustness.
    1 product 1 comment
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 22 June 2023
  • Activations: 5

Fractals indicator on Steroids. It has many options to customize and display Fractals from Multi Time Frames.

The fractals on their own is a technical analysis tool used in trading to identify key turning points in price trends. Fractals, in the context of trading, refer to recurring patterns that occur within price charts. These patterns consist of five consecutive bars, with the middle bar having the highest high or lowest low, surrounded by two lower highs and two higher lows.

The Fractals indicator helps traders recognize these fractal patterns, indicating potential reversal or continuation points in the market. When a fractal pattern appears, it suggests that the previous trend may be ending, and a new trend may be emerging. Traders often use fractals in combination with other technical indicators and analysis techniques to make informed trading decisions and identify potential entry or exit points in the market.

By understanding the significance of fractals within trading, this fancy fractals indicator provides traders with a powerful visual representation of these patterns, assisting them in identifying important market turning points and making more informed trading decisions.

Features are:

  • Display Icon with different size and color for higher time frame (stronger) fractals
  • Customize color coding (helpful for color blind people.)
  • Play a sound when previous fractal down or up got broken
  • Show unbroken fractals as a line (Include a second little button to hide that line)
  • Button to hide and show the indicator
  • Display a channel for the upper and lower fractals.  Can be as dots or as a straight line.

If you feel it runs slow on your MT4, please reduce the "Max bars look back" and  also "How many higer TF's to check"  setting

Please contact me in case you need support or you think something does not work before leaving a negative comment. I am here to support and ensure you have a positive experience.

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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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