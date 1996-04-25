Scalping Channel System
- Indicators
- Andrey Kozak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Indicator Name: Scalping Channel System
Description: The Scalping Channel System indicator is a powerful tool for analyzing market trends and identifying potential entry points. It is designed for trader convenience and minimizes the need for constant market monitoring. The indicator sends PUSH and EMAIL notifications when a trade signal appears, allowing traders to avoid staying in front of the screen all the time.
Advantages of the Indicator:
- Visually clear arrow signals for easy analysis.
- Combination of a classic trend-following approach with signals for short-term trades.
- Does not repaint, ensuring no false signals after a candle closes.
- Flexible settings for different trading styles.
- Ability to receive notifications via PUSH and EMAIL.
- A line near the arrow indicates the place for setting a trailing stop.
Scalping Strategy with Scalping Channel System:
- Timeframe: Use M5 or M15 for optimal scalping.
- Entry Points:
- Buy Signal: Appearance of a blue arrow and a candle closing above the support level.
- Sell Signal: Appearance of a red arrow and a candle closing below the resistance level.
- Stop-loss:
- Automatically set by the line near the arrow indicating the trailing stop level.
- Take-profit:
- Use a risk/reward ratio of 1:2 or lock profits after a 10-15 pip move in your favor.
- Signal Filtering:
- Avoid trades during sideways markets unless there are clear breakouts.
Indicator Settings:
- ScalpingPeriod: Number of bars for extreme price analysis.
- SizeArrow: Size of arrows on the chart.
- StopPeriod: Period for calculating stop-loss levels.
- Strict: Enables strict conditions for signals.
- DisplayAlerts: Enables alerts for trend changes.
- EnablePush: Enables PUSH notifications for signals.
- EnableEmail: Enables EMAIL notifications for signals.
The Scalping Channel System indicator is a versatile assistant for traders aiming to improve their discipline and enhance the quality of their trading decisions. Its flexible settings allow the indicator to be tailored to your specific needs.